पुलिस ने पकड़े तस्कर:नाका तोड़ भाग रहे कंटेनर में मिली 31 भैंस, 4 तस्कर को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस को शुक्रवार की रात कंटनेर में मवेशियों को दूसरे प्रदेश ले जा रहे तस्करों को पकड़ने काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि मवेशियों को लोड़ कर बूचड़खाने ले जाने की तैयारी है। पुलिस ने लखनपुर इलाके में नाकेबंदी कर वाहनों की जांच शुरू की तो एक कंटनेर चेकपोस्ट को तोड़कर भाग निकला। इससे हड़कंप मच गया।

तेजी से भाग रहे कंटनेर क्रमांक यूपी 12 बीटी-1335 को पकड़ने पुलिस ने वायरलेस पर प्वाइंट चलाया। इससे पूरे जिले में पुलिस अलर्ट हो गई। अंबिकापुर में बिलासपुर चौक के पास पुलिस ने हाइवे में ट्रक खड़ा कर दिया, ताकि कंटनेर आगे न जा सके। पुलिस की प्लानिंग काम आ गई।

ड्राइवर को भागने का मौका नहीं मिला और पुलिस ने उसे धर-दबोचा। पुलिस ने बताया कि कंटनेर में चालक विरेंद्र सिंह सहित रामराज, सरफुद्दीन व अब्बास खान बैठे थे। पुलिस ने चारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पहले तो उन्होंने कंटनेर में सामान लोड होने की बात बताई, लेकिन जब पुलिस ने पीछे का दरवाजा खुलवाया तो वहां मौजूद सभी के होश उड़ गए। कंटनेर भैसों से खचा-खचा भरा था।

यूपी ले जाने की तैयारी

पुलिस ने बताया कि सभी आरोपी उत्तरप्रदेश के प्रयागराज, सोनभद्र और फतेहपुर जिले के रहने वाले हैं। भैंसों को उत्तरप्रदेश के बूचड़खानों में ले जाया जा रहा था। इनके पास न तो भैसों को खरीदने का पेपर था और न ही एक राज्य से दूसरे राज्य में परिवहन से संबंधित कागजात था।

कांजी हाउस में रखी भैंसे

एक साथ इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में भैंसे जब्त होने से उनके रखने की समस्या हो गई। पुलिस ने पहले भैंसों को चठिरमा स्थित गोशाला में रखने की बात की, लेकिन वहां जगह की समस्या होने से उन्होंने मना कर दिया। इसके बाद नगर निगम के बिलासपुर रोड स्थित कांजी हाउस में भैंसों को रखा है।

