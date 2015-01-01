पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पुलिस, राजस्व और एसईसीएल की टीम ने अवैध कोल खदानों को पोकलेन लगाकर कराया बंद

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अफसरों को देखकर भागे माफियाओं के मजदूर, ईंट भट्ठों की जांच की बात नायब तहसीलदार ने कही

सरगुजा जिले के लखनपुर इलाके में स्थित अमेरा कोल माइंस के पास नदी किनारे अवैध कोल खनन का खुलासा होने के बाद शुक्रवार को पुलिस, राजस्व और एसईसीएल की संयुक्त टीम मौके पर पहुंची और फिर कोयला के लिए बने बड़े-बड़े गड्ढाें को मिट्टी से जेसीबी मशीन लगाकर भरवाया गया। हद तो यह हैं कि जब अफसर वहां जेसीबी लेकर पहुंचे तब भी कोयला खोदने के लिए माफियाओं के लेबर लगे हुए थे। अफसरों का कहना हैं कि वे मजदूर उन्हें देखने के बाद मौके से भाग गए। घुनघट्टा नदी किनारे कोल माफियाओं द्वारा अवैध खदान चलाए जाने का खुलासा दैनिक भास्कर ने किया था। इसके बाद गुरुवार को एसडीएम ने मौके का जायजा लिया था, लेकिन तब जेसीबी मशीन वहां नहीं पहुंच सकी थी। शुक्रवार को तहसीलदार व पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची तो मजदूर भागने लगे। इसके बाद उन्हें पकड़ने की कोशिश नहीं हुई और न यह पता लगाया गया कि कोयला कहां ले जाकर बेचते थे, मजदूरों से पूरी जानकारी सामने आ सकती हैं लेकिन अफसर भी जानबूझकर कोल तस्करी के तह में नहीं जाना चाहते। नायब तहसीलदार ने कहा है कि खनिज विभाग को पत्र लिखकर सभी ईंट भट्ठों की जांच के लिए कहा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें