बढ़ा खतरा:पाॅजिटिव व एक्टिव केस घट रहे, लेकिन मौतें बढ़ रहीं, कोरोना से दो मरीजों ने तोड़ा दम

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • मेडिकल काॅलेज में 11 घंटे के भीतर कोरोना से दो लोगों की मौत, अब तक 53 तोड़ चुके दम

सरगुजा जिले में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस में आ रही लगातार गिरावट से नए केस में कमी तो आ रही है, लेकिन मौतों की बढ़ती संख्या से चिंता बढ़ती ही जा रही है। गंभीर मरीज ही अब अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं और इनमें से करीब 4.62 फीसदी लोगों की मौत हो रही हैं। ये आकड़े मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल के हैं जहां 11 घंटे के अंतराल में कोरोना से दो और संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ दिया। एक महिला सहित दोनों मृतक सरगुजा जिले के थे और इनकी उम्र 60 वर्ष से ज्यादा थी। इससे जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 53 हो गई तो अस्पताल में मौतों का आंकड़ा 54 हो गया। अब तक जिले में 4798 मरीज मिले हैं लेकिन इनमें से 4382 लोग स्वस्थ्य हो गए हैं और एक्टिव केस की श्रेणी में सिर्फ 366 लोग ही रह गए हैं।

मेडिकल काॅलेज में 54 मरीजों की हो चुकी है मौत
मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमित 1167 लोगों को भर्ती किया गया है। इलाज के बाद 1058 लोग स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं लेकिन 54 लोगों की अब तक यहां मौत भी हो चुकी है। भर्ती होने वाले मरीजों की तुलना में मौत की यह संख्या 4.67 प्रतिशत है। यहां संभाग भर से कोरोना के मरीज भर्ती होते हैं इससे यहां मौत का प्रतिशत भी ज्यादा है। डाक्टरों के अनुसार अब गंभीर मरीज ही अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। इससे मौत की संख्या भी कुछ अधिक है।

मृतकों में एक शहर से तो दूसरा लखनपुर का है वृद्ध: शुक्रवार को जिन दो लोगों की मौत हुई हैं उनमें से एक 78 वर्षीय वृद्धा प्रतापपुर नाका की रहने वाली है। वृद्धा को 11 नवंबर को बेहोशी की हालत में मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। यहां इलाज के दौरान गुरुवार-शुक्रवार को भोर में करीब 3 बजे मौत हो गई। दूसरा मृतक लखनपुर का 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध है। वृद्ध को गुरुवार को भोर में करीब सवा तीन बजे गंभीर स्थिति में भर्ती किया गया। जांच में कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर उसे कोविड आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया जिसकी दोपहर दो बजे मौत हो गई।

अब नए केस 3 फीसदी की दर से ही आ रहे सामने
सरगुजा जिले में एक महीने पहले नए केस 5 फीसदी की दर से मिल रहे थे। अब इसमें करीब 2 फीसदी की कमी आई है। यानी अभी करीब 3 फीसदी की दर से नए मरीज मिल रहे हैं। बीते 8 दिनों के भीतर ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले में 9681 लोगों के सैंपल लेकर कोरोना की जांच की जिसमें 298 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। इसी प्रकार एक्टिव केस भी 5 नवंबर को 446 थे जो घटकर 12 नवंबर को 366 हो गए थे।

