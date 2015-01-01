पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूरक और फेल के रिजल्ट से नाराजगी:एनएसयूआई के नेतृत्व में कॉलेज में तालाबंदी कर किया प्रदर्शन

मनेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • छात्र बोले- कोरोना काल में राज्य सरकार ने सभी छात्रों को जनरल प्रमोशन का दिया था आदेश

सरगुजा यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा जारी किए गए रिजल्ट में त्रुटियों को लेकर भारतीय राष्ट्रीय छात्र संगठन (एनएसयूआई) कोरिया के द्वारा छात्रों के साथ मिलकर मनेंद्रगढ़ विवेकानंद कॉलेज में तालाबंदी कर कॉलेज प्रशासन और कुलपति के विरोध में जमकर नारेबाजी की। सोमवार को विवेकानंद महाविद्यालय में तालाबंदी की जानकारी मिलते ही सविप्रा उपाध्यक्ष राज्यमंत्री गुलाब कमरो, जनपद अध्यक्ष डॉ. विनय शंकर सिंह, नपा उपाध्यक्ष कृष्णमुरारी तिवारी और पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष राजकुमार केशरवानी धरना स्थल पहुंचे। प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के दौरान राज्य सरकार ने सभी विश्वविद्यालयों को आदेशित किया था कि सभी छात्रों को जनरल प्रमोशन दिया जाए। प्रथम वर्ष के छात्रों को असाइमेंट के आधार पर नंबर दिए जाएंगे। द्वितीय वर्ष के नियमित छात्रों को प्रथम वर्ष के आधार पर व प्रेक्टिकल के आधार पर नंबर दिए जाएंगे। छात्रों ने आरोप लगाया कि ऐसा न कर द्वितीय वर्ष करीब 130 से भी अधिक छात्रों को पूरक और फेल कर दिया गया है। यही वजह है कि उन्हें विवश होकर कॉलेज के गेट पर ताला जड़कर आंदोलन का रास्ता अपनाना पड़ा है। धरना-प्रदर्शन में एनएसयूआई जिलाध्यक्ष स्वप्रिल सिन्हा, जिला प्रवक्ता रामायण तिवारी, अतुल द्विवेदी, राहुल चौधरी, रोहित पटेल सहित सैकड़ों की संख्या में कॉलेज के छात्र मौजूद रहे।

छात्रों के साथ होगा न्याय: रजिस्ट्रार
राज्यमंत्री गुलाब कमरो ने छात्रों की समस्याओं को हल करने कॉलेज प्रशासन व रजिस्ट्रार से चर्चा की। जानकारी के अनुसार रजिस्ट्रार ने जिन बच्चों के रिजल्ट में त्रुटि हुई है उनकी सूची बनाकर भेजने को कहा है। रजिस्ट्रार के अनुसार दो-तीन दिवस के भीतर जांच कर संशोधित कर लिया जाएगा। छात्रों के साथ न्याय होगा।

