गड़बड़ी:खोंगापानी में अधिक दर पर की घटिया सामग्री की खरीदी

मनेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • पार्षदों ने की कलेक्टर से की शिकायत, बोले- भंडार क्रय नियमों का खरीदी में नहीं किया गया पालन

नगर पंचायत खोंगापानी में कोविड-19 काल में मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी द्वारा मनमानी तरीके से अधिक दर पर घटिया सामग्री खरीदी गई। नियमानुसार पीआईसी और परिषद भी नहीं रखा गया था और न ही छत्तीसगढ़ भंडार क्रय नियम का पालन किया गया। सीएमओ पर यह गंभीर आरोप पार्षदों ने लगाए हैं। वार्ड 2 की पार्षद सीता कोल, वार्ड 8 की लक्ष्मी यादव, वार्ड 11 के पी. मनी, वार्ड 12 की ममता सिंह और वार्ड 14 की पार्षद मीरा यादव ने कलेक्टर से प्रेसीडेंट इन कौंसिल की बैठक में गुमराह कर एजेंडा पास किए जाने की शिकायत की है। शिकायत करने वाले पार्षदों में पी. मनी, लक्ष्मी यादव व सीता कोल पीआईसी सदस्य भी हैं। पार्षदों ने शिकायत में कहा कि खोंगापानी में कोविड-19 काल में मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी द्वारा मनमानी तरीके से अधिक दर पर घटिया सामग्री खरीदी। जिसे नियमानुसार पीआईसी एवं परिषद में भी नहीं रखा गया था। कोविड की आड़ में जो सामग्री खरीदी ही नहीं की गई या कम खरीदी गई, अधिक बिल निकालने की मंशा से कूटरचना कर फर्जी बिल पीआईसी में अनुमोदन करने की कोशिश की गई। वहीं पीआईसी सदस्यों को बुलाकर कई प्रकार के प्रलोभन भी दिए गए। मना करने पर 3 अक्टूबर 2020 को पीआईसी की बैठक निरस्त की गई। वहीं बाद में कुछ पीआईसी सदस्यों से खाली रजिस्टर में हस्ताक्षर कराए गए। पार्षदों ने कहा कि पीआईसी रजिस्टर को जब्त कर जावक पंजी में कई जगह को छोड़कर रखा गया है, ताकि बाद में उसका दुरुपयोग किया जा सके। पार्षदों ने कलेक्टर से कोविड-19 काल में नगर पंचायत खोंगापानी में जितनी भी सामग्री खरीदी गई। उसकी जांच कराने की मांग की है।

मामले काे लेकर नपा अध्यक्ष ने साधा मौन, पार्षदों ने खोला मोर्चा
हाल ही में बीजेपी के इन्हीं पार्षदों द्वारा खोंगापानी में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में भी अनियमितता बरतने की शिकायत पूर्व संसदीय सचिव व कलेक्टर से की गई है। पार्षदों ने अपात्रों को योजना का लाभ दिलाकर बिना भौतिक सत्यापन के फर्जी भुगतान का आरोप लगाया है। 15 वार्डों वाली खोंगापानी में बीजेपी की सत्ता है। यहां बीजेपी के पार्षदों ने एक तरह से मोर्चा खोल रखा है। वहीं अध्यक्ष की चुप्पी उनकी भूमिका पर सवाल उठा रही है। पार्षदों का कहना है कि ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि निकाय में उनकी सत्ता होने के बावजूद अध्यक्ष कहीं न कहीं दबाव में हैं। पार्षद और पीआईसी सदस्य पी. मनी, लक्ष्मी यादव व सीता कोल ने तो यहां तक कहा कि आने वाले समय में वे अपने पद से इस्तीफा तक दे सकते हैं।

