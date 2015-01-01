पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:रायगढ़ ननि के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने देखा एसएलआरएम मॉडल, ऐसे ही करेंगे काम

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
नगर पालिका निगम रायगढ़ के महापौर व सभी एमआईसी सदस्यों ने अंबिकापुर में चल रहे एसएलआरएम मॉडल को देखा। वह इस मॉडल का अध्ययन करने के लिए शहर के प्रवास पर आए। इस दौरान उन्होंने डीसी रोड, नवापारा एसएलआरएम और सेनेटरी पार्क का भ्रमण किया। एमआईसी सदस्य शफी अहमद ने जनप्रतिनिधियों को इस मॉडल के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने मॉडल का अवलोकन करने के बाद सराहना करते हुए रायगढ़ में भी अंबिकापुर की तरह कार्य करने का निर्णय लिया। सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों ने स्वच्छता दीदियों, अधिकारी कर्मचारियों के स्वच्छता के कार्य की सराहना करते हुए बधाई दी।

