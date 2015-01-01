पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:एक साथ दो सिस्टम बनने से शहर में हो रही बारिश

अंबिकापुर
  • चक्रवात के प्रभाव से मौसम का मिजाज बदला, तीन दिन के भीतर करीब 20 मिमी शहर में हो चुकी बारिश

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के साथ बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रही नम हवा के प्रभाव से मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है। बीते तीन दिनों से आसमान बादलों से ढंका रह रहा है और शाम को अचानक बारिश हो रही है। शुक्रवार को भी शाम को अचानक मौसम का मिजाज बदला और शहर सहित आस-पास के इलाके में रिमझिम बारिश हुई। शहर में करीब 4 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई। इससे धान की फसल के नुकसान की आशंका बढ़ गई और किसान चिंतित है। बहरहाल मौसम का सबसे ज्यादा असर ठंड पर पड़ा है। बादल छाए रहने से तापमान बढ़ने से ठंड गायब हो गई। रात का न्यूनतम तापमान तो 16 डिग्री के ऊपर पहुंचने लगा है। इस बीच शुक्रवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 16.2 डिग्री तो अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है। इधर बारिश भी करीब 4 मिमी हुई। इससे तीन दिनों में कुल बारिश का आंकड़ा लगभग 20 मिमी पहुंच गया है। इधर मौसम के अगले 12 घंटे तक इसी तरह बने रहने की संभावना है। शनिवार से इसका प्रभाव कुछ कम होने की उम्मीद है।

दिवाली से पहले 11 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था पारा: उत्तर पश्चिम से आ रही शुष्क हवा के प्रभाव से इस साल नवंबर के शुरू से ठंड पड़ने लगी थी। नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में औसत न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री के आस-पास रहता है और इस साल यह इसी के करीब रह रहा था। इससे अच्छी ठंड पड़ने की उम्मीद थी। दिवाली से पहले शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचने लगा था। लेकिन अब यह करीब 5 डिग्री बढ़ गया है।

पश्चमी विक्षोभ व बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रही नमी
"अभी पश्चिमी के कारण उत्तर भारत में एक चक्रवात बना है। इसके अलावा बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी के साथ हवा आ रही है। इससे सरगुजा संभाग में बादल छा रहे है और रुक रुक कर बारिश हो रही है। शनिवार से मौसम के साफ होने की सम्भावना है।"
-ए एम भट्ट, मेट्रोलॉजिस्ट, मौसम विभाग अम्बिकापुर

