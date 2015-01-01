पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:निजी स्कूल को मात देता सकड़ा का प्राइमरी स्कूल, मिला ई रिक्शा

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • नवाचार और जनता के सहयोग से शिक्षकों ने स्कूल की दशा बदल दी, इससे प्रभावित हुए स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव

शासकीय प्राथमिक शाला सकड़ा, एक ऐसा विद्यालय जो प्राइवेट स्कूलों को भी मात देने में लगा है। यहां शून्य निवेश नवाचार और आमजनों के सहयोग ने स्कूल की पूरी दशा ही बदल दी है। पंचायत मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने इससे प्रभावित होकर स्कूल को ई रिक्शा उपलब्ध कराया है। इससे बच्चों को सुविधा होगी। यह पहला सरकारी स्कूल होगा जहां बच्चों को लाने ले जाने के लिए वाहन की व्यवस्था होगी। जनसहयोग एवं शिक्षा विभाग तथा वहां के शिक्षकों के लगातार प्रयास से स्कूल में कम्प्यूटर, प्रोजेक्टर, किचन गार्डन, बागवानी सहित फर्श मैट युक्त है। वहां के टीचर रुद्र प्रताप बताते हैं कि ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से हमने प्राइवेट विद्यालय के तर्ज पर बुधवार और शनिवार को अलग ड्रेस की व्यवस्था कराई है।
हर काम प्रेरणादायक
स्कूल में पर्यावरण संरक्षण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए व बच्चों को इसके लिए प्रेरित करने वृक्षारोपण किया गया है। मध्यान्ह भोजन के लिए ग्रामीण स्टाइल में डायनिंग टेबल का निर्माण किया गया है, जहां बैठ कर बच्चे मध्यान्ह भोजन बड़े चाव से खाते हैं।

शिक्षक को किया गया है सम्मानित
इस पहल के लिए युवा कांग्रेस की युवा संवाद कार्यक्रम के दौरान वहां के शिक्षक रुद्र प्रताप सिंह राणा को युवा कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव एवं छत्तीसगढ़ प्रभारी संतोष कुलकुंडा ने शॉल-श्रीफल देकर सम्मानित किया था। शिक्षक ने एक बैटरी चलित ई रिक्शा की मांग की थी। जिला पंचायत सदस्य आदित्येश्वर शरण सिंह देव एवं युवा कांग्रेस के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पूर्णचंद पाढ़ी ने भरोसा दिलाया था कि जल्द ही ई-रिक्शा की उपलब्धता कराएंगे।

