अफसर बेपरवाह:रेत ठेकेदार तय रेट से तीन गुना वसूल रहा रुपए

बिजुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • शिकायत के बाद भी अफसर नहीं कर रहे कार्रवाई

क्षेत्र में आम व्यक्ति को घर बनवाना काफी महंगा हो गया है। कारण रेत ठेकेदार सरकारी रेट से तीन गुना रेत के पैसे वसूल रहा है। बता दें कि शासन ने रेत का रेट 217 रुपए प्रति घन मीटर तय किया है। जबकि ठेकेदार तीन गुना अधिक वसूली करते हुए 600 रुपए प्रति घनमीटर की दर से बेच रहा है। इसके चलते ठेकेदार प्रति ट्रॉली टीपी के नाम पर 1500 से 1800 ले रहा है। ऐसे में लोगों को प्रति ट्राॅली 2500 से 2800 तक मिल रही है। लोगों का यह भी कहना है कि इसका विरोध करने पर ठेकेदार गाड़ी जब्त करने व मारपीट की धमकी दे रहा है। इसके डर से लोग खुलकर विरोध भी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। वहीं जो लोग विरोध करते हैं तो ठेकेदार के गुंडे आकर उन्हें धमका रहे हैं। इससे लोगों में अफसरों के प्रति गुस्सा बढ़ रहा है। इसके बाद भी खनिज विभाग के अफसर बेपरवाह हैं। यही नहीं आलम यह है कि शिकायत के बाद भी खनिज विभाग के अफसर न जांच कर रहे हैं और न ही कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। मामले में जिला खनिज निरीक्षक राहुल सांडिल्य से बात करने का प्रयास किया गया तो उन्हों ने काॅल ही रिसीव नहीं की। इसी तरह ठेकेदार ने भी कॉल रिसीव नहीं की।

