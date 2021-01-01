पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:शिवनन्दनपुर ने जीता क्रिकेट का फाइनल

बिश्रामपुरएक घंटा पहले
  क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट}स्व. हीरालाल पटेल स्मृति क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का हुआ समापन

स्वर्गीय हीरालाल पटेल स्मृति क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता ग्राम पंचायत जम्देई के स्कूल मैदान में आयोजित की गई। इसका फाइनल मुकाबला शिवनन्दनपुर की टीम ने जीतकर ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा जमाया। मालूम हो कि प्रतियोगिता में विभिन्न जगहों की 32 टीमों ने भाग लिया। रविवार को हुए फाइनल मुकाबले में शिवनंदनपुर और आमगाव की टीम के बीच मुकाबला हुआ। जिसमें आमगांव के कप्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले फील्डिंग करने का फैसला लिया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी शिवनन्दनपुर की टीम ने निर्धारित 16 ओवरों में 7 विकेट खोकर 170 रन बनाए। जिसके जवाब में आमगांव की टीम 171 रनों का बड़ा लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए 103 रनों पर ही ऑल आउट हो गई। शिवनंदनपुर की टीम ने 67 रनों से फाइनल मुकाबला जीतकर खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। विजेता टीम को 15000 नकद व ट्रॉफी तथा उपविजेता टीम को 10000 नकद व ट्रॉफी प्रदान की गई। मैच में राजेश कुमार सोनी व जगिदर राम मुख्य निर्णायक की भूमिका में रहे। वहीं स्कोरर की भूमिका रामेश्वर चौधरी, विनय सिंह ने निभाई। कमेंट्री में प्रमाण राजवाड़े, अनिरुद्ध यादव,अनिल कुमार मिश्र का योगदान रहा। फाइनल मुकाबले के मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व गृह मंत्री रामसेवक पैकरा, विशिष्ट अतिथि जनपद पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र कुमार यादव रहे कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता जिला पंचायत सदस्य लक्ष्मी राजवाड़े ने की। इस दौरान अतिथि के रुप में विशंभर यादव, अशोक अग्रवाल, लीलू प्रसाद गुप्ता, ठाकुर राजवाड़े, बेचैन सिंह कोराम, सोहर्सय सिरदार आदि मौजूद रहे। संचालन मनीराम आयाम ने किया।

