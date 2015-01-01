पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:शुभ मुहूर्त में धनतेरस की खरीदारी शुक्रवार को करें

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दिवाली पर रात 8.47 तक लक्ष्मी पूजन, महाकाली का पूजन करने के लिए रात 12 से सवा दो बजे का समय शुभ

इस साल दोपहर बाद से ही प्रदोष काल की शुरुआत होने से दीपावली का पर्व अत्यंत शुभ माना जा रहा है। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. राजीव दुबे ने बताया कि माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा करने का शुभ मुहूर्त रात 8.47 बजे तक रहेगा। वहीं महाकाली का पूजन करने वाले भक्तों के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त रात में 12 बजे के बाद से सवा दो बजे तक रहेगा। दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक आ रहा है। इसके लिए बाजारों में भी रौनक आ गई है और लोग साज-सज्जा के सामान की खरीदारी में जुटे हुए हैं। पं. राजीव दुबे ने बताया कि इस साल दोपहर बाद ही प्रदोष काल शुरू हो रहा है। मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा के लिए प्रदोष काल शुभ माना जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि चतुर्दशी युक्त अमावस्या दिन में 1.49 तक है और इसके बाद पूरी रात तक प्रदोष काल है। वहीं स्वाति नक्षत्र में माता लक्ष्मी के पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त रात 8.47 तक रहेगा। वहीं स्थिर लग्न वृष राशि में पूजन करने का शुभ मुहूर्त शाम 5.33 से 7.29 तक रहेगा। इसके अलावा दूसरा स्थिर लग्न सिंह राशि में रात 12.1 से 2.15 तक मिल रहा है। यह मुहूर्त मां महाकाली का पूजन करने वालों के लिए अत्यंत शुभ मुहूर्त रहेगा।

त्योहार नजदीक, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण रौनक कम
व्यापारियों ने बताया कि पिछले सालों के मुकाबले इस साल बाजार में रौनक कम है। इसका प्रमुख कारण कोरोना महामारी है। कोरोना के दौरान लॉकडाउन ने लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति कमजोर कर दी है वहीं भीड़भाड़ में संक्रमित होने के डर से कम ही लोग बाहर निकल रहे हैं।

12 से डेढ़ और रात 9 से 10.30 तक खरीदी शुभ
राजीव दुबे ने बताया कि 12 और 13 नवंबर दोनों ही दिन प्रदोष काल में त्रयोदशी का अभाव होने के कारण दूसरे दिन 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को प्रदोष से संबंधित व्रत मनाने का विधान है। ऐसे में धनतेरस उदय व्यापिनी तिथि 13 को मनाया जाना शास्त्र सम्मत है। उन्होंने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त दिन में 12 बजे से डेढ़ बजे तक और रात में नौ बजे से साढ़े दस बजे तक रहेगा।

