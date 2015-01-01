पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:आरईएस के एसडीओ को कारण बताओ नोटिस

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • नालों के निर्माण में लापरवाही पर कलेक्टर संजीव झा ने मांगा जवाब

कलेक्टर संजीव कुमार झा की अध्यक्षता में नरवा कार्यक्रम के तहत एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यशाला में जनपद सीईओ, ग्रामीण यांत्रिकी सेवा के एसडीओ, मनरेगा के कार्यक्रम अधिकारी तथा तकनीकी सहायक शामिल हुए। कलेक्टर ने विकासखंडों में नरवा कार्यक्रम के तहत बनाए जा रहे संरचनाओं की जानकारी ग्रामीण यांत्रिकी सेवा के सभी एसडीओ से ली। उन्होंने लखनपुर विकासखंड के एसडीओ द्वारा नालों में संरचना निर्माण कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने पर कारण बताओ सूचना जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि सभी एसडीओ प्रत्येक नाले में बनाई जा रही संरचनाओं का स्वयं निरीक्षण करें और जहां गलतियां हैं उसका सुधार किया जाए। संरचना निर्माण में एक बार गलती होने के बाद उसकी पुनरावृत्ति न हो। उन्होंने कहा कि वाटर शेड के अवधारणा को समझे और पुरे सरगुजा की भौगोलिक स्थिति को ध्यान में रखकर योजनाबद्ध तरीके से संरचनाओं का निर्माण करें। वाटर शेड के तहत विभिन्न संरचना निर्माण के लिए जो नियम बनाए गए हैं उसी के अनुरूप ही संरचनाओं का निर्माण करें। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि एसडीओ अपने अनुभाग में एक संरचना को अपनी उपस्थिति में मानक बनाए तथा उसी के अनुरूप अन्य संरचनाओं का निर्माण कराएं।

