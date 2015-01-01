पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:रेंजर के तबादले के बाद भी हो रही लकड़ियों की तस्करी

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पेड़ों की अवैध कटाई कर लोग बना रहे पक्के मकान

सूरजपुर जिले के वन अफसरों की लापरवाही की वजह से ओड़गी इलाके के बिहारपुर वन परिक्षेत्र में माफियाओं का राज है। यहां वन रक्षकों और वनपाल की जानकारी में पेड़ों की कटाई के बाद पक्के मकान बन रहे हैं लेकिन कार्रवाई तो दूर की बात है अफसरों ने यहां झांकना तक जरूरी नहीं समझा है जबकि दैनिक भास्कर लगातार यहां पेड़ों की कटाई कर लकड़ी तस्करी और फिर फारेस्ट की जमीन पर कब्जे की खबर प्रकाशित कर रहा है। वहीं अब जाकर डीएफओ ने कहा है कब्जा कर जो मकान बनाया गया है उसे तोड़ा जाएगा और काम मे लापरवाही पर रेंजर को बिहारपुर से हटा दिया गया है। बिहारपुर इलाके के चोंगा गांव के तुर्रीपानी के पास पांच पक्के मकान वन भूमि पर जंगल को साफ कर बनाया जा रहा है। इसी तरह महुली में रोहिना पहाड़ के पास अमझर रोड में एक मकान बन गया है। इतना ही नहीं कच्छवारी गांव में स्कूल के पास छह मकान बनकर तैयार होने वाले हैं। इस पर कार्रवाई के सम्बन्ध में डीएफओ जेआर भगत का कहना है कि अवैध पेड़ों की कटाई में रोक नहीं लगाने और अन्य लापरवाही पर रेंजर मेवा लाल को वहां से हटा दिया गया है। हालांकि अब तक यहां से पेड़ों की अवैध कटाई और इसके बाद इमारती लकड़ी को मध्यप्रदेश भेजने का सिलसिला बंद नहीं हुआ है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि इसके पीछे वन अफसरों की निष्क्रियता और कुछ वनकर्मियों की मिलीभगत के कारण ऐसा हो रहा है।

