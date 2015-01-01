पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:ओडीएफ में सरगुजा ने प्रदेश में मारी बाजी, एक करोड़ का मिला इनाम

अंबिकापुर
  • मंत्रियों ने जिले के 30 विजेताओं को किया सम्मानित

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण अंतर्गत राज्य स्वच्छता पुरस्कार 2020 में सरगुजा बाजी मार ली। जिले को प्रथम पुरस्कार प्राप्त हुआ है। पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव और नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मंत्री डॉ शिव कुमार डहरिया ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए विश्व शौचालय दिवस के अवसर पर आयोजित राज्य स्वच्छता पुरस्कार में राज्य एवं जिला स्तरीय पुरस्कारों में सरगुजा जिले को कुल 30 पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित किया गया। ओडीएफ स्थायित्व जिला के लिए जिले को 1 करोड़ रुपए का चेक एवं प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया गया। इसमें राज्य स्तरीय 11 तथा जिला स्तरीय 19 पुरस्कार शामिल हैं। इस दौरान मंत्री सिंहदेव ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं स्वच्छाग्रहियों से चर्चा की। उन्होंने सभी विजेताओं को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि आने वाले समय मे देश एवं प्रदेश के लिए जो लक्ष्य दिया गया है उसे पूरा करना है ताकि स्वच्छ और सुंदर समाज की स्थापना हो सके। लक्ष्य की पूर्ति के लिए सभी जिले टीम भावना से काम करें।

शहर के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में स्वच्छता पर बेहतर काम
नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मंत्री डॉ शिव कुमार डहरिया ने कहा कि सरगुजा जिला स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में शहर के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी उत्कृष्ट कार्य कर रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि ओडीएफ का स्थायित्व आसान नहीं है। समारोह में कलेक्टर संजीव कुमार झा, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष मधु सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष राकेश गुप्ता, जिला पंचायत के सीईओ कुलदीप शर्मा सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि एवं अधिकारी शामिल हुए।

ओडीएफ स्थायित्व में लुंड्रा को 50 लाख का इनाम
जनपद पंचायत लुण्ड्रा को 50 लाख तथा ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर ओडीएफ स्थायित्व पुरस्कार के लिए ग्राम पंचायत पुहपुटरा को 20 लाख रुपए की सम्मान राशि तथा प्रशस्ति पत्र से सम्मानित किया गया। इसी तरह सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक मुक्त ग्राम पंचायत के रूप में ग्राम पंचायत बटवाही को राज्य स्तरीय पुरस्कार 1 लाख रुपए तथा जिला स्तर पर 21 हजार रुपए तथा प्रशस्ति पत्र से सम्मानित किया गया।

गगौली ग्राम पंचायत को मिला प्रथम पुरस्कार
स्वच्छ सुन्दर शौचालय के लिए जनपद पंचायत लुण्ड्रा के ग्राम पंचायत गगौली को प्रथम स्थान, ग्राम पंचायत डकई के अलबिना को द्वितीय स्थान, ग्राम पंचायत कुदर के सरजूराम को तृतीय स्थान, जनपद पंचायत सीतापुर के ग्राम पंचायत बेलगांव के मनबोध चतुर्थ स्थान तथा जनपद पंचायत लुण्ड्रा के ही पति राम को पंचम पुरस्कार प्राप्त हुआ। स्वच्छ सुन्दर सामुदायिक शौचालय में जनपद पंचायत लुण्ड्रा के ग्राम पंचायत लुण्ड्रा प्रथम रहा।

गांव को स्वच्छ रखने बेस्ट वर्किंग प्लान अंचल को
गांव को स्वच्छ रखने में अंचल ओझा को द्वितीय पुरस्कार के लिए 11 हजार रुपए एवं प्रशस्ति पत्र, ग्राम स्वच्छता के संबंध में नवाचार का सुझाव के लिए डॉ. प्रशांत शर्मा को प्रथम पुरस्कार 21 हजार रुपए मिला है। उत्कृष्ट बायो गैस संयंत्र के लिए ग्राम पंचायत पुरकेला को राज्य स्तरीय पुरस्कार 51 हजार रुपए मिला है।

