वारदात:चरित्र पर शक में शराबी ने पत्नी को बेलन से पीटा, मौत

मनेंद्रगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • मनेंद्रगढ़ के मौहारपारा वार्ड नंबर 3 का मामला

शक और शराब ने एक हंसते-खलते परिवार को तबाह कर दिया। पति को अपनी पत्नी के चरित्र पर शंका थी। बीती रात ने दोनों ने छककर शराब पी। इसके बाद चरित्र शंका को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद पति ने अपना आपा खो दिया और घर में रखे बेलन से पत्नी की पिटाई कर उसे मौत के घाट उतार दिया। मनेंद्रगढ़ थानांतर्गत मौहारपारा वार्ड नंबर 3 निवासी आरोपी 33 वर्षीय खुशीराम रजक पिता रूप कुमार ने शहर के आमाखेरवा इलाके में रहने वाली 28 वर्षीया आरती से प्रेम विवाह किया था। दोनों से 3 बच्चे 2 बेटी और 1 बेटा भी हुए। दोनों कच्ची शराब का व्यवसाय करने के साथ ही स्वयं भी शराब के आदी थे। दोनों की जिंदगी खुशहाली से कट रही थी। इस बीच हाल ही में अवैध शराब के कारोबार में लिप्त होने के कारण खुशीराम जेल चला गया। दीपावली वाले दिन ही वह जेल से रिहा होकर आया, लेकिन बताया जाता है कि उसे अपनी पत्नी के चरित्र पर शक होने लगा था। मोबाइल पर किसी से बात करने पर भी वह उस पर शक करने लगा था। शनिवार की रात लगभग 12.30 बजे दोनों पति-पत्नी ने जमकर शराब पी। इसके बाद चरित्र शंका को लेकर दोनों में विवाद हो गया। विवाद गहराने पर पति ने घर में रखे बेलन से अपनी पत्नी की पिटाई की, जिससे उसके सिर और शरीर के अन्य हिस्सों में चोटें आई और मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। वारदात के बाद आरोपी पति घर से फरार हो गया। घटना के समय पड़ोस में रहने वाले आरोपी के माता-पिता व अन्य रिश्तेदार दशगात्र कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने शहर से लगे ग्राम पंचायत चनवारीडांड़ गए हुए थे। परिजन जब दशगात्र कार्यक्रम से लौटे तो सुबह बच्चों ने उन्हें जाकर सूचना दी। परिजन ने मौके पर जाकर देखा तो आरती की मौत होचुकी थी। परिजन ने पार्षद सपन महतो और पार्षद ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। रविवार को पुलिस मृतिका के घर के आसपास निगरानी में थी। इस बीच आरोपी पति जैसे ही अपने घर लौटा पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज कर मामले की विवेचना कर रही है।

