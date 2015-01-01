पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:क्रेशर की डस्ट से 26 को हुई टीबी, 13 की जा चुकी जान, प्लांट को लेकर ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

अंबिकापुर/रामानुजगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • बलरामपुर के रामचन्द्रपुर के ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर प्लांट नहीं लगाने की मांग की

बलरामपुर जिले के रामचंद्रपुर ब्लाॅक के ग्राम औरंगा में पत्थर क्रेशर में काम करने से उसकी डस्ट के कारण 26 लोगों को टीबी हो गई और इसकी वजह से 13 लोगों की जान पांच साल के भीतर जा चुकी है। वहीं इस गांव के लोगों को गुमराह कर गांव में ही क्रेशर लगाया जा रहा था, लेकिन जब इसकी जानकारी ग्रामीणों को लगी तो लोगों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया है। उनका कहना है कि हमें पता है, क्रेशर की डस्ट जानलेवा होती है, हम किसी भी हाल में क्रेशर नहीं खुलने देंगे। वहीं क्रेशर मालिक अफसरों से सांठगांठ कर हर हाल में क्रेशर लगाने में आमदा है। लोगों ने कहा है कि अगर क्रेशर लगाया गया तो वे आंदोलन करेंगे। औरंगा के लोग गांव में काम के अभाव में राजस्थान और यूपी सहित दूसरे राज्य क्रेशर में जाकर काम करते थे। इसके बाद उन्हें टीबी की शिकायत आने लगी। जागरूकता के अभाव में वे टीबी बीमारी को समझ नहीं सके और पीड़ित 13 लोगों की अलग अलग सालों में जान जा चुकी है। वहीं 13 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है। औरंगा के लोग इसकी वजह से गांव में क्रेशर प्लांट लगने की जानकारी लगते ही विशेष पिछड़ी जनजाति के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष उदय कुमार पंडो के नेतृत्व में कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपकर क्रेशर मशीन नहीं लगाए जाने की मांग की है।

30 घर होंगे प्रभावित आंगनबाड़ी भवन भी पास
गांव में जहां पर क्रेशर लग रहा है उसके नजदीक 30 से अधिक मकान हैं। जहां क्रेशर का डस्ट उड़कर आएगा। वहीं कृषि योग्य भूमि भी है, जिससे फसलों में डस्ट उड़कर आने से धान में बालियां खराब होती हैं। साथ ही नजदीक में आंगनबाड़ी भवन भी संचालित है।

क्रेशर डस्ट से चर्म रोग व सांस लेने की परेशानी
बलरामपुर जिले के बघिमा, बरियों, भिलाई, भेस्की सहित आसपास के पंचायतों में 20 से अधिक क्रेशर हैं। यहां के लोग भी धूल के कारण चर्म रोग और सांस सम्बन्धी बीमारियों से परेशान हैं। पर्यावरण मण्डल के अफसर भी नोटिस तक सीमित रहते हैं।

गलत जानकारी देकर पास कराया प्रस्ताव
ग्रामीणों और सरपंच का कहना है कि क्रेशर खोलने की जानकारी पंचायत को नहीं दी गई थी। उन्हें बताया गया था कि ग्रेनाइट पत्थर निकाला जाएगा। उन्हें गलत जानकारी देकर ग्राम सभा का प्रस्ताव लिया गया है। उन्होंने क्रेशर के लाइसेंस जारी न करने की मांग की है।

ग्राम सभा में गुमराह कर लिया प्रस्ताव, निरस्त होगा
बताया जा रहा है कि क्रेशर बड़े बिजनेसमैन और राजनीतिक पहुंच रखने वाले एक व्यक्ति के द्वारा लगाया जा रहा है। जिसमें करोड़ों का इंवेस्टमेंट होना है। इस कारण अफसर भी उसी के पक्ष में दिख रहे हैं। हालांकि कलेक्टर ने जांच के जो निर्देश दिए हैं अगर उस पर गंभीरता से जांच हुई तो ग्राम सभा द्वारा जारी प्रस्ताव को निरस्त कर दिया जाएगा। सरपंच ने भी प्रस्ताव को निरस्त करने की बात कही है।
ग्रामीणों ने की है शिकायत जांच के दिए गए निर्देश
कलेक्टर श्याम धावड़े ने बताया कि रामचंद्र पुर ब्लाॅक के औरंगा गांव के पंडो जाति के लोग क्रेशर खोलने के विरोध में मिलने आए थे। इस पर उनकी बात सुनी है। अब इसके लिए जांच का निर्देश दिया गया है। ग्रामीणों को परेशानी नहीं होने दी जाएगी।

अपनों को खोने का दर्द, क्रेशर के खिलाफ लड़ने की दे रहा ताकत: ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत औरंगा में टीबी बीमारी से भुवन पंडो, मुनेश्वर पंडो, रामदास पंडो, हरावण पंडो, कृष्णा नरेश पंडो, अकलू पंडो गुजा, रामचरित्र पंडो, विनोद चौरसिया, गोपाल पंडो, अजगर पंडो, राजनाथ भुइयां की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा गांव के गोपाल चौरसिया, ताज मोहम्मद, जागेश्वर पंडो, सुनील पंडो, विनोद पंडो, मानदेव पंडो, विनय दुबे, इमामुद्दीन, सूरजदेव कोरवा, रामजन्म सिंह पंडो, एनुअल, फुलकेश्वर सिंह टीबी से पीड़ित हैं। गांव में जितने भी लोग मरे हैं, वे सभी क्रेशर में ही कार्य करते थे। जिससे क्रेशर लगने से गांव में दहशत का माहौल है।

