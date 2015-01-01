पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लीपापोती में जुटे अफसर:जिस ईई पर भ्रष्टाचार और धोखाधड़ी का आरोप, उन्हें ही कलेक्टर ने सौंप दी करोड़ों के भ्रष्टाचार की जांच

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बलरामपुर जिले में सिंचाई विभाग में करोड़ों के घोटाले की जांच के लिए बनी टीम पर सवाल

बलरामपुर जिले में सिंचाई योजनाओं में भ्रष्टाचार की जांच के लिए बनाई गई टीम पर ही सवाल उठने लगे हैं। जांच टीम का जिस अधिकारी को अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है उस पर उसी जिले में भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में धारा 420 की एफआईआर दर्ज है और वहां के लोग संबंधित अधिकारी को हटाने के लिए लगातार विरोध कर रहे हैं। रिटायर्ड ईई रामजी पटेरिया के खिलाफ वहां के विधायक चिंतामणि महाराज की शिकायत पर जांच के लिए यूएस राम को लगाया गया है। पटेरिया पर 25 करोड़ रुपए के अधिक के घोटाले की शिकायत है। सिंचाई योजनाओं की राशि को बिना काम कराए अलग-अलग मद में खर्च कर दी गई है। भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपी को जांच अधिकारी बनाने को विभाग के ही वरिष्ठ अधिकारी गलत बता रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि जिले में संभवत ऐसा पहली बार हुआ जब भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में आरोपी किसी अधिकारी को भ्रष्टाचार की जांच कराई जा रही है।

इन योजनाओं में दर्ज है केस
सिंचाई योजनाओं में भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में यूएस राम संभागीय लेखापाल सुमन समेत तीन अधिकारियों पर रामानुजगंज थाने में केस दर्ज है। इन पर वाड्रफनगर जनपद के ककनेसा जलाशय व रामचंद्रपुर जनपद के देवीगंज जलाशय में लाखों की गड़बड़ी का आरोप है। वहीं खुंटपाली योजना में भी इनके खिलाफ गड़बड़ी उजागर हुई है।

तीन सदस्यीय टीम को करनी थी जांच
विधायक की शिकायत पर पूर्व कलेक्टर ने मामले की जांच के लिए पहले जो तीन सदस्यीय टीम लगाई थी उसमें लोक निर्माण विभाग के ईई एन एक्का की अध्यक्षता में इस टीम में बतौर सदस्य आरईएस के ईई अनिल मिश्रा, जल संसाधन विभाग के लेखापाल नीरज अभिषेक एक्का को शामिल किया गया था। टीम को फर्जी भुगतान की जांच करनी थी।

यूएस राम ने तत्काल जारी किया पत्र
सिंचाई विभाग संभाग क्रमांक दो के ईई अभियंता यूएस राम ने खुद को जांच कमेटी का अध्यक्ष बताते हुए लेटर जारी कर प्रभारी ईई रामजी पटेरिया कब से कब तक प्रभार में रहे। उनके कार्यकाल का ओरिजनल कैश बुक व समस्त मैनुअल व्हाउचर, नेट से प्राप्त व्हाउचर, माप पुस्तिकाएं एवं ग्राफ मापपुस्तिकाएं समेत दस्तावेज की जानकारी मांगी है।

कलेक्टर ने बनाई है जांच के लिए टीम
सिंचाई विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता राजीव वर्मा ने इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर बताया कि कलेक्टर ने जांच के लिए टीम बनाई है। कलेक्टर का यह विशेषाधिकार है कि वो किससे जांच कराते हैं। जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद देखते हैं कि किस तरह की जांच हुई है। यदि दोषी पाए जाते हैं तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ये हुई है गड़बड़ी रामजी पटेरिया के खिलाफ जो शिकायत हुई है उसमें आरोप है कि निर्माण कार्यों की राशि में से डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए तो केवल स्टेशनरी फोटो कॉपी और टायपिंग पर खर्च किए गए हैं। इसी तरह से 980 किमी रोज के हिसाब से 16 लाख रुपए डीजल पर खर्च बताया गया है। वहीं निर्माणाधीन गागर परियोजना में अगस्त 2019 में ढाई करोड़ रुपए का फर्जी भुगतान हुआ है जबकि मिट्टी का काम बरसात में कराना संभव नहीं है। इसी कार्य में फिर नवंबर 26 लाख रुपए का भुगतान बताया गया है। फरवरी 2020 में सवा करोड़ व मार्च में डेढ़ करोड़ का फर्जी भुगतान दर्शाया गया है।

बलरामपुर कलेक्टर श्याम धावड़े से इस संबंध में जानकारी के लिए संपर्क किया गया लेकिन उन्होंने अपना मोबाइल रिसीव नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में बेड फुल, 116 वेंटिलेटर बचे - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें