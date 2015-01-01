पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलेगा रोजगार:पौनी पसारी योजना से शहर में पहला बाजार तैयार

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • इस बाजार में परंपरागत व्यवसाय करने वालों को मिलेगी जगह

शहर के आकाशवाणी चौक के पास पौनी पसारी परिसर बाजार तैयार हो गया। 18 लाख की लागत से बाजार तैयार हुआ है। परंपरागत व्यवसाय करने वाले लोगों को यहां बाजार में दुकानें आवंटित की जा रही हैं। गुरुवार को मेयर डाॅ. अजय तिर्की सभापति अजय अग्रवाल श्रम बोर्ड के चेयरमैन शफी अहमद की मौजूदगी में बाजार का उद्घाटन किया गया। नगर निगम आयुक्त हरेश मंडावी ने बताया कि शहर में अपनी तरह का यह पहला बाजार है। सरकार की मंशा बांस सहित इस तरह के अन्य परंपरागत व्यवसाय करने वालों के लिए बाजार तैयार हुआ है। बाजार में 38 लोगों को दुकानें आवंटित की जा रही हैं। लॉटरी सिस्टम से दुकानें आवंटित की जाएंगी। बाजार सर्वसुविधायुक्त तैयार किया गया है। इससे सड़कों पर दुकान लगाकर सामान बेचने वालों बाजार में जगह मिल रही है।

तीन और जगहों पर तैयार होगा बाजार
पौनी पसारी योजना के तहत शहर में 4 जगहों पर इस तरह का बाजार तैयार होना है। तीन और बाजार तैयार किए जाएंगे। इसमें एक प्रतीक्षा बस स्टैंड के पास, दूसरा गांधीनगर में और तीसरा नवागढ़ इलाके में बाजार तैयार होगा। इससे जिस क्षेत्र के लोग हैं उन्हें उसी इलाके में दुकानें मिल जाएंगी। वहीं लोगों को भी सुविधा होगी। इस बाजार को विकसित करने का उद्देश्य पारंपरिक रूप से व्यवसाय करने वालों को बढ़ावा देना है। इससे उन्हें रोजगार के अवसर मिलेंगे।

