हादसा:हादसे में घायल ग्रामीण दो अस्पतालों से रेफर होकर अंबिकापुर पहुंचा, हो गई मौत

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • रमकोला व सूरजपुर से रेफर होकर मेडिकल काॅलेज पहुंचा था ग्रामीण

सूरजपुर जिले के रमकोला इलाके में 9 दिसंबर की रात शादी समारोह से लौट रहा एक युवक सड़क हादसे में घायल हो गया। हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल ग्राम केसर निवासी 45 वर्षीय अमर सिंह को परिजनों द्वारा पास के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। यहां डाॅक्टर ने प्राथमिक इलाज किया और सूरजपुर जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। यहां भी डाॅक्टरों ने कुछ जांच की और हालत गंभीर बताकर अमर को हायर सेंटर अंबिकापुर मेडिकल काॅलेज रेफर कर दिया। परिजनों द्वारा उसे फिर अंबिकापुर लाया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान 10 दिसंबर की रात उसकी मौत हो गई।

सरकारी अस्पताल सिर्फ रेफरल सेंटर बन कर रह गए
सरगुजा सहित संभाग में कुछ सालों पहले हर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सर्जरी, मेडिसीन, गाइनिक, शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञों का पद स्वीकृत कर सारी सुविधाएं विकसित की गई है। जिला अस्पतालों में तो और कई सुविधाएं हैं लेकिन यहां सिर्फ छोटी-मोटी बीमारियों का ही इलाज करते हैं। जबकि एक्सीडेंट के केस में शुरू के कुछ घंटे काफी महत्वपूर्ण माने जाते हैं। ऐसे में मरीज रेफर होने से एक अस्पताल से दूसरे अस्पताल पहुंचते हैं तो उनका इलाज बाधित होता है।

गांव में बाइक की टक्कर से हुआ था घायल
पुलिस ने बताया कि अमर सिंह 9 दिसंबर को शादी समारोह में ग्राम खोर गया था। वहां से रात में बाइक से वापस घर लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान गांव के अटल चौक के पास दूसरे बाइक सवार से टक्कर हो गई जिसमें अमर घायल हो गया था। उसे पैर सहित शरीर के अन्य हिस्से में चोट आई थी।

