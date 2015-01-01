पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:शहर की बाहरी सीमा से लेकर बाजार तक की जा रही जांच

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दिवाली पर सुरक्षा के लिए 200 पुलिस बल तैनात

दिवाली को लेकर बाजार में बढ़ती भीड़ के मद्देनजर चोरी, लूट सहित अन्य अपराधों पर नियंत्रण करने व यातायात व्यवस्था बनाने पुलिस ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी है और हर संदिग्धों पर नजर रखी जा रही है। इसके लिए शहर से लेकर बाहरी सीमा तक बल तैनात कर दिए गए हैं। एसपी टीआर कोशिमा ने पुलिसकर्मियों को मुस्तैदी से ड्यूटी कर शरारती तत्वों पर सख्त कार्रवाई करने निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके लिए शहर की बाहरी सीमा लक्ष्मीपुर, दरिमा मोड़, प्रतापपुर रोड में गोधनपुर बैरियर, बनारस व मनेंद्रगढ़ रोड की आउटर में फिक्स पिकेट्स लगाए गए हैं। पुलिस की टीम वाहनों की जांच कर रही लोगों की जानकारी ले रही है। इसके साथ 15 चौक चौराहों में पुलिस के जवान तैनात किए गए हैं। पुलिस कैमरे से भी लोगों पर नजर रखे हुए हैं। इसके लिए शहर सहित आउटर में करीब 200 पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती की गई है। पेट्रोलिंग के लिए चार पहिया व बाइक में 18 टीमें लगी है। बाइक वाली टीम शहर के अंदर इलाके तक नजर रखे हुए हैं।

शहर की बाहरी सीमा पर वाहनों की जांच
शहर के बाहरी सीमा पर बनाए गए पिकेट्स प्वाइंट पर पुलिस वाहनों की जांच कर रही है। पुलिस की नजर शरारती तत्वों पर है। मंगलवार की देर शाम को पुलिस ने कई वाहनों की जांच की। यातायात के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले कुछ वाहनों पर कार्रवाई भी की गई।

मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने सुझाव
एसपी ने दीवाली के बाजार में निकलने वालों से लोगों से कोरोना के मद्देनजर सावधानी बरतने के लिए सुझाव दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बाहर निकलने वाले लोग मास्क पहनकर ही निकले और भीड़ से बचे। पुलिस ऐसे लोगों पर भी नजर रखे हुए हैं। लापरवाही बरतने वालों पर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

