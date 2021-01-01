पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अफसरों की मनमानी:सूरजपुर में सड़ गया 9.37 करोड़ का 37500 क्विंटल धान इसी से राइस मिलरों को चावल बनाकर देने का फरमान

अंबिकापुर
  • नाराज मिलरों ने इस सीजन का भी धान उठाव व कस्टम मिलिंग पांच दिन से किया बंद

सूरजपुर जिले में पिछले साल का 37 हजार 500 क्विंटल धान खराब हो गया है। उसे राइस मिलर कस्टम मिलिंग के लिए नहीं उठा रहे हैं। ऐसे में मिलरों को 31 जनवरी तक धान का उठाव करने के लिए नोटिस जारी किया गया है और उठाव नहीं करने पर मिल को सील करने की बात कही जा रही है। वहीं मिलर कह रहे हैं कि भले ही मिल सील कर दिया जाए, लेकिन वे बरसात में सड़ चुके धान का उठाव कैसे करें क्योंकि उससे वे चावल तैयार नहीं कर पाएंगे। वहीं सरकार ने करीब 10 करोड़ रुपए पिछले साल के मिलिंग का भुगतान भी रोक दिया है। इस मामले में कलेक्टर ने खुद को अलग करते हुए कहा कि डीएमओ ही इस मामले में बता सकते हैं, क्या मामला है। दैनिक भास्कर पड़ताल में खुलासा हुआ कि पिछले साल संग्रहण केंद्रों व समितियों से धान का उठाव समय पर नहीं हो पाने के कारण और कोरोना के समय लॉक डाउन के बाद राइस मिलरों को आखिरी मई व जून में डीओ जारी नहीं किया गया, जिससे उठाव में देरी हुआ और बरसात के समय लोधीमा के संग्रहण केंद्र में 37500 क्विंटल धान पड़ा रहा, लेकिन वह कैप लगाने के बाद भी भीग गया।

37500 क्विं. धान, 71 हजार का डीओ
मिलरों का कहना है कि अब वह धान मिलिंग के लायक नहीं है और सड़ गया है। उसी धान पर तीन माह पहले जशपुर जिले के मिलरों को भी 29 हजार क्विंटल का डीओ जारी किया गया था तो उन्होंने धान को अमानक बताकर उठाने से इंकार कर दिया। इसके बाद अब सूरजपुर जिले के मिलरों को 42 हजार क्विंटल का डीओ जारी किया गया है। इस तरह कुल 71 हजार क्विंटल का डीओ जारी हुआ है जबकि मौके पर 37500 क्विंटल धान ही है जो सड़ गया है।

खराब धान से नहीं निकलेगा चावल
मिलरों का कहना है कि खराब धान से सही चावल नहीं निकलेगा और उस चावल को फिर नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम नहीं लेगा और न ही मापदंड के हिसाब से चावल का प्रतिशत मिलने वाला है। अफसर अपनी गलती को जबरदस्ती धान उठाव के लिए दबाव बनाकर कार्यवाही की बात कर रहे हैं। अगर अपनी लापरवाही को छिपाने राइस मिलरों पर कार्यवाही करते हैं तो सूरजपुर जिले के बीस राइस मिल बंद हो जाएंगे और कुर्की नीलामी की बात हो रही है।

मिलरों को जमा करनी पड़ती है राशि
मिलरो का कहना है कि हम धान उठाने से पहले प्रति क्विंटल धान पर 2250 रुपये बैंक राशि सरकार के नाम जमा करते हैं। 2020-21 में मिलिंग के लिए जिले भर के कस्टम मिलिंग करने वाले मिलरों ने नौ करोड़ बैंक राशि जमा किया था तो जशपुर के मिलरों का सात करोड़ था, जिसे अब 2019-20 की बैंक राशि में जमा कर दिया गया है जिसके लिए मिलरों से पूछा तक नहीं गया है। इसके कारण पूरे जिले के मिलरों ने पांच दिन से धान का उठाव करना व मिलिंग बंद कर दिया है।

खराब है धान, लेकिन मिलर उसे उठाएंगे, वे जानें कहां से देंगे चावल
डीएमओ बीएस टेकाम का कहना है कि राइस मिलरों ने अलग अलग स्टैक का धान उठाया और अधूरा छोड़ते गए स्टैक में धान, फटे हुए बोरों को मई में डीओ भी जारी नहीं हुआ, बरसात में हुआ। लेकिन पूरा नहीं उठ पाया और बरसात में धान ख़राब हुआ ये सही है। मैं भी किसान पुत्र हूं समझ रहा हूं, अपन कोठी का धान नहीं बचा सके। तीन माह तक जशपुर के मिलरों ने नहीं उठाया लेकिन कल से उठाने आ रहे हैं। इस सवाल पर कि धान खराब हो गया है तो मिलर चावल कहां से देंगे उन्होंने कहा कि मिलर जानें, लेकिन वे तो अब उठा रहे हैं। जहां तक बैंक राशि को पिछले साल में इंट्री की बात है तो यह राज्य स्तर से हुआ है और जहां तक पांच दिनों से इस सीजन का धान उठाव पांच दिनों से नहीं होने की बात है, मेरी एमडी से बात हुई है। उन्होंने कहा है जब पुराने धान का उठाव कर लेंगे तब नया धान का मिलिंग के लिए डीईओ जारी करेंगे।

