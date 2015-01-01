पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:शराब पीने से मौत की वजह बताकर पुलिस को उलझाया, पत्नी ने की थी पति की हत्या

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • शंकरगढ़ में 7 दिन बाद घटना का खुलासा, पीएम रिपोर्ट में हत्या की पुष्टि

बलरामपुर जिले के शंकरगढ़ में एक महिला ने पहले अपने पति की हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद पति की मौत की वजह शराब पीने को बताते हुए थाना में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। घटना के सात दिन बाद जांच में हत्या का खुलासा हुआ तो पीएम रिपोर्ट में भी हत्या बताई गई। महिला को गिरफ़्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि जरहाडीह निवासी तेजू राम की दो नवंबर को मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद उसकी पत्नी बंधनी ने थाना में आकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि सुबह करीब 8 बजे अपने पति के साथ खाना खाई। इसके बाद पति तेजू राम गांव से शराब लेकर घर में आया और इसके बाद घर में बैठकर शराब सेवन किया। दिन भर शराब पीता रहा। इसके बाद घूमने चला गया। इसके बाद वह घर से चली गई। शाम को वापस घर आई तो पति घर के आंगन में सोया था। उसे उठाकर घर के परछी में ले गई और सुला दी। उसके चेहरे में गिरने से चोट लगने से छिला हुआ था। इसके बाद घर का काम करने लगी, लेकिन बाद में देखी तो उसकी मौत हो गई थी। वहीं पुलिस जांच में गवाह चतुर बुनकर ने बताया कि तेजु राम की पत्नी बंधनी अपने पति को हाथ मुक्का और लोहे की हथौड़ी घन से सीने में मारपीट की जिससे उसकी मौत हुई। इस पर धारा 302, 201,190 के तहत बंधनी के विरुद्ध अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया गया।

