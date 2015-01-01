पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:दरिमा एयरपोर्ट का रनवे 600 मीटर बढ़ाया जाएगा

बिलासपुर/ अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • रनवे की लंबाई बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव, 47 करोड़ की स्वीकृति, थ्री सी लाइसेंस के लिए कवायद चल रही

दरिमा एयरपोर्ट के रनवे की लंबाई 600 मीटर बढ़ाकर 2100 मीटर करने और थ्री सी लाइसेंस के लायक इसे तैयार करने के लिए 47 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान कर उसकी मंजूरी दे दी गई है। फिलहाल कंसल्टेंट की नियुक्ति के लिए टेंडर जारी किया गया है। छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य का अंबिकापुर एयरपोर्ट वर्तमान में 2 सी लाइसेंस वाला है। इसमें छोटे चार्टर्ड प्लेन ही उतर सकते हैं और उड़ान भर सकते हैं। इस एयरपोर्ट को भी घरेलू उड़ान के लायक तैयार किया गया था। अब वहां से भी लंबी दूरी के लिए हवाई सेवा की मांग होने लगी है। राज्य शासन ने इस ओर ध्यान देकर उक्त एयरपोर्ट को भी थ्री सी लाइसेंस के लायक बनाने की मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके लिए 47 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर किए गए हैं। इसमें सबसे पहले कंसल्टेंट नियुक्त करने के लिए टेंडर बुलवाया गया है। देश की दो कंपनियों ने इसमें भाग लिया है लेकिन यह टेंडर अभी खोला नहीं गया है। कंसल्टेंट के द्वारा ही एयरपोर्ट को थ्री सी लाइसेंस के लायक बनाने का पूरा प्लान बनाया जाएगा। कंसल्टेंट के प्लान के मुताबिक आगे की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। वर्तमान में अंबिकापुर एयरपोर्ट के रनवे की लंबाई 1516 मीटर है इसे बढ़ाकर 2100 मीटर किया जाना प्रस्तावित है। 10 साल पुराने इस एयरपोर्ट को संवारने की जवाबदारी पीडब्ल्यूडी को सौंपी गई है। पीडब्ल्यूडी अंबिकापुर डिवीजन के ईई वीके बेदिया ने बताया किया एयरपोर्ट के व्यवस्थित विकास के लिए कंसल्टेंट द्वारा प्लान तैयार किया जाएगा । 47 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत हुए है। कंसल्टेंट की नियुक्ति के लिए टेंडर जारी किया गया था। इसमें देश की दो कंपनियों ने आवेदन जमा कराया है। इसे अभी खोला नहीं गया है।

