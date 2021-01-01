पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:कोयला चुराने रोजाना सौ-सौ की संख्या में पहुंच रहे चोर एसईसीएल के अफसर और पुलिस सिर्फ मूकदर्शक बनी

  • रेहर और गायत्री भूमिगत खदानों में रोज खुलेआम 30 से 40 टन कोयला किया जा रहा पार

रेहर व गायत्री भूमिगत खदानों में प्रबंधन की लापरवाही और पुलिस की निष्क्रियता का फायदा उठाकर बड़ी संख्या में कोयला चोर खदान के कोल स्टॉक से चोरी करने पहुंच रहे हैं। आलम यह है कि शाम ढलते ही साइकिल और बाइक से चोर खदान के स्टॉक तक बेरोकटोक पहुंचते हैं और पूरी रात तक चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देते हैं। इसके बाद भी एसईसीएल प्रबंधन और पुलिस इस चोरी को रोकने में सक्षम नजर नहीं आ रहा है। यह चोर हर रोज 30 से 40 टन कोयला चोरी कर रहे हैं। इस कोयले को आसपास के ईंट-भट्‌ठों में खपाने के बाद ट्रक और पिकअप के माध्यम से बाहर भी भेजा जा रहा है। मालूम हो कि एसईसीएल प्रबंधन को हर साल कबाड़ और कोयला चोरों से करोड़ों का नुकसान हो रहा है। ऐसा ही एक वीडियो दैनिक भास्कर के पास रेहर खदान से सामने आया है। जिसमें सैकड़ों की संख्या में पहुंचे ग्रामीण बेरोकटोक कोयला चोरी कर रहे हैं। यह क्रम हर रोज जारी रहता है। जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों खदानों में कुल 15 सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात हैं। जिसमें 7 रेहर खदान में और 8 गायत्री खदान में सुरक्षा के लिए लगाए गए हैं। खदान की तीन पालियों में दो-दो सुरक्षाकर्मियों के भरोसे सुरक्षा व्यवस्था संभाली जा रही है। सैकड़ों की संख्या में कोयला चोर पहुंचने के कारण सुरक्षा में तैनात दो सुरक्षा कर्मी उन्हें नियंत्रित करने में सक्षम नजर नहीं आते हैं। इसके अलावा किसी भी ग्रामीण को चोट पहुंचने की स्थिति में गंभीर वारदात होने का भी खतरा बना रहता है। ऐसे में पुलिस की ओर से भी कोई ध्यान नहीं दिए जाने के कारण चोरों के हौसले बुलंद हैं।

तस्करों के हिसाब से बिना रोकटोक खदानों से धड़ल्ले से निकाल रहे
जानकारों ने बताया कि इस बेरोकटोक चोरी के काम में तस्करों का हाथ है। यह तस्कर रेहर-गायत्री खदान के आसपास के 6 से अधिक गांवों के स्कूली बच्चे, पुरुष, महिला व बुजुर्गों को चोरी करने के लिए भेजते हैं। वहां से चोरी हुए कोयले को पिकअप के माध्यम से आसपास के ईंट-भट्‌ठों पर और ट्रकों के माध्यम से बाहर भेजते हैं। कोयला चोरी का गढ़ बन चुकी रेहर खदान के अलावा गायत्री खदान से भी धड़ल्ले से कोयला चोरी किया जा रहा है।

खदान के बैंकर के पास पहुंच कर वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे चोर
भूमिगत खदान से कोयला पट्‌टे के माध्यम से बैंकर तक पहुंच जाता है। कोयला चोर इस बैंकर तक भी पहुंचकर वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। इस दौरान दुर्घटना के डर से एसईसीएल कर्मचारी पे-लोडर का उपयोग भी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। जानकारों ने बताया खदान में कई जगहों पर बाउंड्री बनी नहीं है और कई जगहों पर तस्करों ने तोड़ दी है। इसी का फायदा उठाकर कोयला चोर अंदर तक घुसकर दहशत फैलाते हैं।

हाल ही में चोरी के कोयले के साथ पकड़ा ट्रक, फिर भी कार्रवाई नहीं
मालूम हो कि रेहर व गायत्री खदान से वैध कोयला जिस सड़क से जाता है। उसी सड़क से अवैध कोयले का भी परिवहन किया जाता है। हाल ही में खनिज विभाग के अधिकारियों ने छत्तीसगढ़ ढाबे के पास से ट्रक नंबर सीजी 15 एसी 0262 को पकड़ा था। जिसमें 25 टन अवैध कोयला बरामद हुआ था। इस दौरान रेहर व गायत्री खदान में कोयला चोरी होने का खुलासा हुआ था। इसके बाद भी पुलिस और प्रबंधन की ओर से कोई विशेष प्रबंध नहीं किए गए।

सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ाने के साथ पुलिस की भी ले रहे हैं हम मदद
रेहर-गायत्री खदान के सहक्षेत्र प्रबंधक बीके चौधरी ने बताया कि चोरों को रोकने के लिए बाउंड्रीवॉल का निर्माण, सुरक्षाकर्मियों की संख्या बढ़ाने के साथ पुलिस की भी मदद ली जा रही है। इसके बाद भी चोर हर रोज बाउंड्री तोड़कर पहुंच रहे हैं। 20 फरवरी तक त्रिपुरा स्टेट राइफल्स के जवान आने वाले हैं। इसके बाद इसपर पूरी तरह से लगाम लग जाएगी। वहीं सूरजपुर थानाप्रभारी बसंत खलको ने बताया कि खदान की दूरी 10 किमी से अधिक होने के कारण सूचना मिलते ही पहुंचने तक चोर भाग जाते हैं।

शाम सात से सुबह सात बजे तक होती है चोरी
प्रबंधन के ही अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आसपास के ग्रामीण सैकड़ों की संख्या में एकजुट होकर पहुंचते हैं और पथराव कर दहशत पैदा करते हैं। इसके बाद वह सभी उत्पादित कोयले के स्टॉक तक पहुंचकर बोरियों में भरकर कोयला चोरी करते हैं। इसके बाद इस कोयले को कुछ दूरी पर खेतों में जाकर डंप किया जाता है। जहां से पिकअप के माध्यम से अन्य जगहों पर ले जाया जाता है। यह क्रम शाम ढलते ही सात बजे से शुरु होकर सुबह सात बजे तक चलता रहता है।

