पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:संकरी गलियों में पटाखा के गोदाम घटना हुई तो हो सकते हैं बड़े हादसे

अंबिकापुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर में रहवासी क्षेत्र में बड़ी संख्या में हैं अवैध पटाखा गोदाम

शहर में अवैध पटाखा फैक्ट्री पकड़े जाने के बाद भी धड़ल्ले से शहर के अंदर नियमों के विपरीत दुकान व गोदाम बनी हुई हैं। इससे कभी हादसे की आशंका बनी हुई है। कई दुकानें तो इतनी संकरी गलियों में हैं जहां चार पहिया वाहन पहुंचने में भी जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ेगी। वहीं आसपास आवासीय क्षेत्र होने और अन्य दुकानें होने के कारण बड़ी दुर्घटना की आशंका भी है। मालूम हो कि लाइसेंस अधिकारी की ओर से पटाखा व्यापार करने के लिए दो तरह के लाइसेंस जारी होते हैं। इनमें स्थायी लाइसेंस साल भर व्यापार करने के लिए और अस्थाई लाइसेंस 15 दिनों के लिए मान्य होता है। ऐसे में स्थायी लाइसेंस लेने वाले व्यापारियों के लिए मानक निर्धारित किए गए हैं। लेकिन, इन मानकों का शहर में पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। व्यापारियों ने पटाखों के गोदाम भी घनी बस्तियों में बना लिए हैं। वहीं कुछ गोदाम शहर के बीचों-बीच व्यावसायिक क्षेत्र में बने हुए हैं। महामाया रोड पर स्थित एक पटाखा गोदाम और राम मंदिर के सामने स्थित गोदाम संकरी गली में स्थित हैं। जहां किसी दुर्घटना होने पर आसानी से एंबुलेंस या फायर ब्रिगेड का वाहन भी नहीं पहुंच सकता है। वहीं दीपावली को देखते हुए विक्रेताओं ने बड़े पैमाने पर बिक्री के लिए पटाखों का स्टॉक कर लिया है। ऐसे में कोई दुर्घटना होने पर बड़ी मात्रा में जनहानि या धनहानि हो सकती है। इन गोदामों में न तो सुरक्षा के पूरे इंतजाम हैं और न ही कोई सतर्कता बरती जा रही है।

इन नियमों का पालन करना जरूरी
पटाखा व्यापार करने के लिए सुरक्षित जगह पर गोदाम होना आवश्यक है। यह गोदाम आवासीय क्षेत्र से बाहर होना जरूरी है, ताकि किसी दुर्घटना के समय जनहानि को बचाया जा सके। इसके साथ ही गोदाम में सौ किग्रा विस्फोटक पटाखे ही बिक्री के लिए स्टॉक में रखे जा सकते हैं। वहीं सिर्फ बिक्री के लिए व्यवसायिक दुकान शहर क्षेत्र में खोली जा सकती है, जिसके लिए भी सुरक्षा जरूरी है।

इनके पास है व्यापार का लाइसेंस
शहर में स्थायी रूप से पटाखा बेचने का लाइसेंस बरेजपारा निवासी आशीष अग्रवाल, पुराना बस स्टैंड के पास अजय कुमार गोयल, महामाया रोड स्थित सतीश कुमार जैन, विनोद कुमार जैन, गौरीशंकर पांडेय, मो. जुनैद, रोशनलाल गोयल और मुकेश अग्रवाल शामिल हैं। इनमें मुकेश अग्रवाल और जुनैद के पास निर्धारित मात्रा में पटाखे बनाने के लिए भी लाइसेंस प्राप्त है।

पीजी ग्राउंड में लगेगा पटाखा बाजार
इस साल अस्थायी पटाखा बाजार पीजी ग्राउंड में लगेगा। दुकान के लिए 125 व्यापारियों ने आवेदन दिए हैं। वहीं पूरे जिले में पटाखे की दुकान लगाने के लिए कुल 301 आवेदन आए हैं। इनमें 234 आवेदक पहले भी दुकान लगा चुके हैं।

चायनीज पटाखों पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध
डिप्टी कलेक्टर नीलम टोप्पो ने बताया कि चायनीज पटाखों पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। कोई भी व्यापारी न तो चायनीज पटाखों की बिक्री करेगा और न ही कोई इनका उपयोग करेगा। इसके साथ ही पटकनी बम की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।

मानक के विपरीत होने पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई
डिप्टी कलेक्टर नीलम टोप्पो ने बताया कि इस संबंध में अभी जानकारी नहीं है। पता करवाते हैं, यदि दुकानें या गोदाम नियमविरुद्ध होंगे तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए व्यापारियों को निर्देशित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें