सतर्क रहें:जिले में कोरोना से तीन लोगों की मौत

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरने वालों में वृद्ध महिला और पुरुष शामिल, मौत का आंकड़ा 43 पर पहुंचा

कोरोना की बढ़ती रफ्तार के बीच जिले के दो और मरीजों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई है। वहीं मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती बलरामपुर जिले की एक महिला की मौत हो गई है। इस तरह सरगुजा जिले में दो और मौतों के बाद आंकड़ा बढ़कर 43 पहुंच गया है। कोविड अस्पताल में अभी 33 लोगों का उपचार किया जा रहा है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोविड अस्पताल के अनुसार गुरुवार को तीन और भर्ती मरीजों की मौत हो गई है। इनमें दो सरगुजा जिले के और एक महिला बलरामपुर जिले की शामिल है। मृतकों में गुदड़ी चौक निवासी 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध को शुगर और सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने पर बुधवार को आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया था। जहां गुरुवार की सुबह 3.45 बजे वृद्ध की मौत हो गई। इसी तरह सीतापुर के देवगढ़ निवासी 70 वर्षीय महिला को शुगर और सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने पर 23 अक्टूबर को आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया। जहां गुरुवार की सुबह 2.40 बजे महिला की मौत हो गई। इसी तरह बलरामपुर जिले के राजपुर, परसापानी निवासी 45 वर्षीय लकवा ग्रस्त महिला को 24 अक्टूबर को आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां गुरुवार की सुबह लगभग सात बजे उसकी मौत हो गई। मेडिकल कॉलेज में गुरुवार को 9 नए मरीजों को भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं दो मरीजों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई है।

