खड़गवां क्षेत्र की घटना:कर्ज नहीं पटाने से परेशान समूह संचालिका ने कर ली आत्महत्या

बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
खड़गवां थाना क्षेत्र के बड़े मूड़ा निवासी समूह के माध्यम से देवेंद्र ठाकुर को डेढ़ लाख रुपए समूह संचालिका कैलासपति ने दिलाए थे, लेकिन समय पर नहीं लौटाने के कारण कर्ज चुकाने का लगातार दबाव बढ़ रहा था। इससे परेशान होकर जंगल में फांसी लगाकर कैलासपति ने आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर विवेचना शुरू की है। पति राजाराम ने बताया कि पत्नी 7 जनवरी की सुबह 9 बजे अपने मायके ग्राम कोडगार जाने के लिए निकली थी। वहीं 10 बजे पता करने पर भांजी ने बताया कि अभी तक वहां नहीं पहुंची है। आसपास पता करने पर ग्रामीणों ने बताया गया कि बैग रखकर जंगल की ओर गई है, लड़के के साथ जंगल जाने पर पेड़ में गमछे से वह फांसी पर लटकी मिली।

