सतर्क रहें:अस्पताल में दो घंटे के भीतर कोरोना से दो ने तोड़ा दम

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दोनों मृतकों की उम्र 60 वर्ष से थी अधिक, मृतकों में एक सरगुजा तो दूसरा सूरजपुर जिले का निवासी

कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों की जान अस्पताल पहुंचने के बाद मुश्किल से बच पा रही है। इससे एक-दो दिन के अंतराल में अस्पताल से मौतें की खबरें आ रही हैं। इस बीच मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में दो घंटे के अंतराल में ही कोरोना से गंभीर दो वृद्धों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में सरगुजा जिले के दरिमा थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम कलगसा का 61 वर्षीय वृद्ध है तो दूसरा सूरजपुर जिले के बसदेई पुलिस चौकी अंतर्गत ग्राम सिरसी निवासी 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार 61 वर्षीय वृद्ध को कोरोना पाॅजिटिव होने से 28 अक्टूबर को आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था। उसे किडनी की बीमारी थी और सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। इलाज के दौरान मंगलवार की सुबह 11 बजे उसकी मौत हो गई। सूरजपुर के बसदेई सिरसी निवासी 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध को कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने से 29 अक्टूबर को मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। उसे शुगर की परेशानी थी और सांस लेने परेशानी हो रही थी। इस बीच सोमवार को करीब एक बजे उसने दम तोड़ दिया। दरिमा के वृद्ध की मौत से सरगुजा जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 45 पहुंच गई है।

इलाज के बाद स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट रहे लोग
इलाज के बाद स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या ठीक-ठाक है। हालांकि इसमें कुछ गिरावट आई है लेकिन अभी भी अस्पताल में रिकवरी रेट 90 फीसदी से ऊपर है। रोज एक दो मरीज इलाज के बाद यहां से ठीक होकर डिस्चार्ज हो रहे हैं। सोमवार को भी यहां से एक मरीज को कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

अस्पताल में मौत का औसत 4 फीसदी से ऊपर पहुंचा
मेडिकल कालेज अस्पताल में मौतों का आंकड़ा बढ़ता ही जा रहा था। सितंबर में यह भर्ती मरीजों में मरने वालों की संख्या 2 से 3 फीसदी के बीच थी। अक्टूबर में यह बढ़कर 4 फीसदी के करीब पहुंच गया। सोमवार की स्थिति में यहां कोरोना से 48 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है जो भर्ती मरीजों की तुलना में 4.30 फीसदी है।

