कार्रवाई:अपहरण कर हत्या के आरोप में दो को आजीवन कारावास

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गवाही देने वाले का युवकों ने अपहरण कर हत्या कर दी थी, बचने के लिए सबूत भी मिटाए थे

पुलिस में अपने खिलाफ गवाही देने से नाराज होकर लुंड्रा निवासी युवक का अपहरण कर हत्या करने के मामले में न्यायालय ने दो आरोपियों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। प्रथम अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश जयदीप गर्ग की अदालत ने दोनों आरोपियों पर 25-25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी लगाया है। जुर्माना नहीं भरने की स्थिति में 14 महीने व छह महीने का अतिरिक्त कारावास भुगतना होगा। अतिरिक्त लोक अभियोजक हेमंत तिवारी ने बताया कि लुंड्रा के लमगांव गांव निवासी मिथलेश पटेल ने गांव निवासी शमीम पुत्र मो. करीम और सद्दाम हुसैन पुत्र नबी रसूल के खिलाफ एक मामले में पुलिस के सामने गवाही दी थी। इससे नाराज दोनों आरोपियों ने 7 फरवरी 2019 की दोपहर मिथलेस को जबरन अपनी बाइक पर बैठा लिया। यह घटना गांव के रामू कुमी, लालचंद व हरवंश कुर्मी ने देखी और लालचंद कुर्मी ने बाइक से आरोपियों का पीछा भी किया, लेकिन पकड़ नहीं पाया। इसके बाद रामू ने घटना की जानकारी मिथलेश के परिजनों को दी। परिजनों ने काफी खोजबीन की, लेकिन पता नहीं चल सका। इस पर मिथलेश के पिता करमसाय पटेल की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर लिया। अगले दिन 8 फरवरी को मिथलेश का शव एनएच 43 के किनारे लमगांव नाले के पास से बरामद होने पर पुलिस ने केस में हत्या की धाराओं को भी जोड़ दिया। इस दौरान आरोपी लगातार पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर रहे और 15 फरवरी को न्यायालय में समर्पण कर दिया। न्यायालय में पुलिस की ओर से पेश किए गए साक्ष्य और गवाहों के आधार पर आरोपियों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। प्रथम अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश जयदीप गर्ग ने सजा सुनाते हुए बताया कि आरोपियों ने समान आशय के साथ मृतक का अपहरण किया और उसकी हत्या कर सबूत मिटाने का दोषी पाया जाता है। इसमें न्यायालय ने दोनों आरोपियों को अपहरण और हत्या की धाराओं में आजीवन कारावास और दस- दस हजार का जुर्माना लगाया।

