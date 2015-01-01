पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:6 केस की चार्जशीट 5 दिन के अंदर पेश कर दो पुलिस अफसर बने सुपर इन्वेस्टीगेटर

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • महिलाओं के साथ होने वाले अपराधों में पुलिस की सक्रियता बढ़ी, एसपी बोले- तीन टीम बनाकर करते हैं कार्रवाई इसलिए मिलती है सफलता

महिलाओं के साथ होने वाले अपराधों में शामिल आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई के मामले में सूरजपुर पुलिस जुटी हुई है। 20 दिनों के दौरान छेड़छाड़ व दुष्कर्म से संबंधित छह मामलों में तीन से पांच दिन के अंदर कोर्ट में चार्जशीट पेश कर दी है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इसका उद्देश्य है कि आरोपियों को शीघ्र से शीघ्र सजा मिल सके। वहीं थाना प्रभारी धर्मानंद शुक्ला को पांच दिन में और एसआई रश्मि सिंह राज को तीन दिनों में चार्जशीट पेश करने पर डीजीपी ने सुपर इन्वेस्टीगेटर के रूप में सम्मानित किया। इस सम्मान के लिए प्रदेश के 15 अधिकारियों को चुना गया था, जिनमें दो सूरजपुर जिले के शामिल हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों को रोकने और आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने के लिए डीजीपी डीएम अवस्थी ने निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके लिए महिला अपराधों से संबंधित छेड़खानी, दुष्कर्म समेत पांच धाराओं के मामलों में 15 दिन के अंदर गिरफ्तारी और 30 दिनों के अंदर चार्जशीट पेश करने के निर्देश हैं। इसी क्रम में पुलिस ने 21 अक्टूबर से 10 नवंबर तक दुष्कर्म, छेड़खानी व पॉक्सो एक्ट के छह मामलों में तीन से पांच दिनों के अंदर चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी है।

जयनगर पुलिस ने दो मामलों में 3 व चार दिन में पेश की चार्जशीट
जयनगर थानांतर्गत 15 अक्टूबर को एक महिला के साथ आरोपी प्रकाश विश्वास ने छेड़छाड़ की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर 24 घंटे के अंदर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। वहीं थाना प्रभारी दीपक पासवान ने 4 दिन के अंदर साक्ष्य एकत्र कर चार्जशीट कोर्ट में पेश कर दी। इसी तरह शादी करने का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म करने के मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी राजकुमार कुर्रे को 6 घंटे के अंदर गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। वहीं तीन दिनों के अंदर कोर्ट में चार्जशीट भी दाखिल कर दी।

इससे पहले भी तीन से पांच दिनों में पुलिस ने पेश की चार्जशीट
30 अक्टूबर को सूरजपुर थाना क्षेत्र में दुष्कर्म के मामले में आरोपी गुलाब प्रसाद साहू के खिलाफ विवेचना अधिकारी एसआई रश्मि सिंह राज ने तीन दिनों के अंदर चार्जशीट पेश की थी। वहीं एक नाबालिग किशोरी का अपहरण व दुष्कर्म के मामले में 24 घंटे में आरोपी को बलरामपुर जिले से गिरफ्तार कर थाना प्रभारी धर्मानंद शुक्ला ने 4 नवंबर को छह दिनों के अंदर चार्जशीट पेश की थी। इसी तरह 21 अक्टूबर को एक मामले में पांच दिनों के अंदर चार्जशीट पेश की गई थी।

प्रदेश के 15 सुपर इन्वेस्टीगेटर में दो सूरजपुर के शामिल
महिलाओं के साथ होने वाले अपराधों में आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने और चार्जशीट दाखिल करने के मामले में अच्छा काम करने वाले प्रदेश के 15 निरीक्षक और उपनिरीक्षकों को मंगलवार को डीजीपी ने सुपर इन्वेस्टीगेटर से सम्मानित किया। इनमें सूरजपुर जिले के दो अधिकारी शामिल हैं। इनमें तीन दिनों के अंदर चार्जशीट पेश करने पर उपनिरीक्षक रश्मि सिंह राज और पांच दिनों के अंदर चार्जशीट दाखिल करने पर निरीक्षक धर्मानंद शुक्ला को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

पांच धाराओं में कार्रवाई के लिए समय सीमा की गई है निर्धारित
पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश कुकरेजा ने बताया कि महिलाओं के साथ होने वाले अपराध की पांच धाराओं में कार्रवाई के लिए समय-सीमा निर्धारित की गई है। इसके लिए केस दर्ज होते ही तीन टीम बनाकर काम किया जाता है। इसमें पहली टीम केस दर्ज कर विवेचना शुरू करती है। दूसरी टीम आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी में जुट जाती है और तीसरी टीम एफएसएल से संबंधित काम पूरे करती है। जिले की पुलिस टीम भावना के साथ अच्छा काम कर रही है, यही कारण है कि महिला अपराधों के मामले में जल्द से जल्द चार्जशीट पेश की गई। आगे भी यह कार्रवाई लगातार जारी रहेगी।

