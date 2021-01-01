पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप पर कार्रवाई:विवि ने विशेषज्ञों से कॉपियों की कराई जांच, नहीं मिली गड़बड़ी

अंबिकापुर5 घंटे पहले
  • गलत मूल्यांकन का था आरोप, गर्ल्स काॅलेज के हिंदी के शिक्षकों को भी बुलाकर दिखाईं उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं

वार्षिक परीक्षा में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष के ज्यादातर विद्यार्थियों को फेल होने के बाद इनके द्वारा गलत मूल्यांकन का लगाए जा रहे आरोप को देखते हुए संत गहिरा गुरु यूनिवर्सिटी ने रिजल्ट कमेटी के अलावा दूसरे कालेज के विशेषज्ञ शिक्षकों से उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की जांच कराई तो छात्र-छात्राओं का आरोप निराधार नजर आया। प्रबंधन ने विशेष तौर से शहर के गर्ल्स पीजी काॅलेज की छात्राओं की हिंदी विषय की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं से जांच कराई। कमेटी द्वारा दोबारा जांच करने के बाद प्रबंधन ने मंगलवार को गर्ल्स काॅलेज के हिंदी विषय के प्राध्यापक को बुलवाकर छात्राओं की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की जांच कराई। कुल सचिव विनोद कुमार एक्का ने बताया कि प्राध्यापकों ने भी पहले परीक्षण को सही ठहराया। भास्कर ने इसको लेकर कालेज की प्राचार्य से भी बात की तो उन्होंने यूनिवर्सिटी प्रबंधन द्वारा दी जा रही जानकारी को सही ठहराया। बता दें कि गर्ल्स पीजी काॅलेज की छात्राओं ने गलत मूल्यांकन का आरोप लगा अभी तक दो बार यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रदर्शन कर चुकी हैं। सोमवार को बड़ी संख्या में फर्स्ट ईयर की छात्राओं ने यूनिवर्सिटी का घेराव किया था। इस साल स्नातक फर्स्ट ईयर का रिजल्ट काफी खराब बना है। ज्यादा विद्यार्थी हिंदी व अंग्रेजी विषय में फेल हो गए हैं। दोनों विषय की परीक्षा लाॅकडाउन में कालेज बंद होने से पहले ही हो गई थी। इससे इन दोनों विषय की काॅपियों का मूल्यांकन पहले की तरह किया गया था। जिन विषयों की परीक्षा लॉकडाउन के कारण नहीं हुई थी उसमें एसाइनमेंट मंगाया गया है। इसी के आधार पर उन्हें संबंधित विषय में नंबर दिए जाएंगे।

जल्द घोषित होगा स्पेशल एग्जाम का कार्यक्रम
यूनिवर्सिटी के कुल सचिव विनोद कुमार एक्का ने बताया कि छात्राओं के विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए हमने दो बार उनकी उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं को विषय विशेषज्ञ से मूल्यांकन कराया। इसमें संबंधित काॅलेज के प्राध्यापक को भी उनकी कॉपी दिखाई गई ताकि शिकायत का कोई मौका न रहे। सभी ने पहले मूल्यांकन से सतुंष्ट रहे। एक्का ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों के पास अब स्पेशल एग्जाम में बैठने का विकल्प है। इसके अलावा वे पुनर्मूल्यांकन के लिए भी आवेदन कर सकते हैं। स्पेशल एग्जाम का कार्यक्रम भी जल्द घोषित किया जाएगा।

