मनमानी:पेड़ काटने के बाद साफ हो चुके जंगल में ग्रामीण बना रहे मकान, अफसर नहीं कर रहे कार्रवाई

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत कछवारी व चोन्गा में 20 से अधिक मकान बन रहे, वन समिति के अध्यक्ष ने भी बना लिया

सूरजपुर जिले के ओडगी इलाके के बिहारपुर के ग्राम पंचायत कछवारी व चोन्गा सहित अन्य कई गावों में जंगलों को साफ कर लोग मकान बना रहे हैं। तीन माह में ही दो पंचायत के लोगों ने दस से अधिक मकान बना लिए हैं तो कई बनाने की तैयारी में हैं। बता दें कि दैनिक भास्कर ने खुलासा किया था कि लकड़ी माफिया ग्रामीणों से पेड़ों की कटाई कर उसकी मध्यप्रदेश में तस्करी कर रहे हैं। इसमें वन कर्मियों की मिलीभगत भी उजागर हुई थी। अब दैनिक भास्कर पड़ताल में खुलासा हुआ है कि कछ्वारी जंगल में पेड़ काटकर वहां मकान बनाए जा हैं। इसके अलावा खोहिर, चौगा, करौटी, जुलवानीया, मोहरसोप, रामगढ, उमझर, रसौकी, बैजनपाठ में भी पेड़ कट रहे हैं। कुछ दिन पहले वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी मेवालाल पटेल से पड़ताल के दौरान उन्हें इसकी जानकारी दी गई थी तो उन्होंने कहा था दो-चार दिन में मकानों को तोड़ दिया जाएगा लेकिन अब तो हर रोज रातोरात मकान बन रहे हैं। भाजपा जिला मंत्री शिवप्रसाद सिंह ने कहा है कि यदि 1 सप्ताह के अंदर मकानों को नहीं तोड़ा गया तो विरोध दर्ज कराया जाएगा। वहीं वन समिति रामगढ़ के अध्यक्ष ने ही मकान बना लिया है।

मफिया में गैंगवार के बाद हो चुकी है मारपीट
गुरूघासी दास राष्ट्रीय पार्क में पेड़ों की कटाई तो हो ही रही है उससे अधिक पार्क से बाहर जंगल में भी हर रोज पेड़ कट रहे हैं। तस्करी का खुलासा होने के बाद एक तस्कर ने बताया कि यहां तस्करों के बीच गैंगवार चलती है। कुछ माह पहले कम रेट में लकड़ी की सिल्ली बेचने पर तस्कर आपस में भिड़ गए। उन्होंने एक दूसरे की लकड़ी भी पकड़वाई। फिर इसी बात को लेकर जमकर मारपीट हुई। इतना ही नहीं छेड़छाड़ प्रकरण में दूसरे तस्कर को तस्कर ने फंसाया।

