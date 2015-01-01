पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोर प्रेमी:ग्रामीणों ने जंगल से मोर के अंडे लाकर मुर्गी के अंडों के साथ रखे, अब गांव में हैं 5 मोर

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • गुरुघासीदास अभयारण्य के पास स्थित कोल्हुआ गांव में दो परिवार के लोगों ने पाले मोर

गुरुघासीदास अभयारण्य के कोल्हुआ गांव में दो परिवार के लोगों ने मोर पालकर रखे हैं। यहां के ग्रामीणों ने जंगल से मोर के अंडे ले आए और उसे मुर्गी के अंडों के बीच रख दिया, जब मुर्गी के अंडों से चूजे हुए तो मोर के अंडों से मोर के बच्चे। अब ये मोर बड़े हो गए हैं और एक की उम्र तो दो साल और चार की छह माह हुई है। सभी गांव में घूमते रहते हैं और इसे देखकर लोग प्रसन्नता का एहसास करते हैं। बता दें कि सरगुजा में एक दौर था जब लोग भालू तक पालते थे और अब भी बंदर पाले हुए देखे जा सकते हैं। सूरजपुर जिले के ओड़गी ब्लाॅक के कोल्हुआ गांव निवासी हृदय पंडो दो साल पहले गर्मी के मौसम में परिवार के साथ तेंदूपत्ता तोड़ने जंगल गया था जहां उसने मोर के अंडे देखे और उसे घर ले आया। इसके बाद उसे मुर्गी के अंडों के बीच रख दिया। जहां से मुर्गी ने उन अंडों को भी शेचा तो उनसे मोर के बच्चे निकले। इसके बाद इस साल बंशी पंडो भी चार मोर के अंडों को जंगल से लाया और उन अंडों से भी मोर के बच्चे निकले। हृदय द्वारा पाला गया मोर तो अब दो साल का हो गया है और पूरे गांव में दिनभर घूमता रहता है। इसके बाद रात में घर वापस आ जाता है। इसी तरह बंशी के मोर तो अब उसके पीछे पीछे चलते रहते हैं। गांव में बच्चे उनसे खेलते रहते हैं। इन गांवों में आने वाले लोग एक साथ पांच की संख्या में मोर देखकर हैरान रह जाते हैं।

तोता और मैना भी पालते हैं ग्रामीण, बोलना भी सिखाया
ग्रामीण इलाकों में सबसे अधिक तोता और कुछ लोग तो मैना भी पालते हैं। कई लोगों ने तोता को बोलना सिखा दिया है और वे अनुशासित होकर रहते हैं। तोता जिन घरों में पाले जाते हैं उन्हें उनके नाम से बुलाते हैं। तो कुछ शब्द बिल्कुल सामान्य लोगों की तरह बोलते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें वह शब्द रटाया जाता है

अभयारण्य में मोर और भालुओं की संख्या सबसे अधिक
राष्ट्रीय गुरू घासी दास अभ्यारण में मोर और भालुओं सहित लकड़बग्घे की संख्या सबसे अधिक है लेकिन जंगलों को नुकसान पहुंचाने की वजह से जंगली जानवर गांवों तक आ जाते हैं। कई बार जंगली जानवरों ने लोगों की फसल और मवेशियों को नुकसान पहुंचाया है इसके बाद भी ग्रामीण इन जानवरों के साथ समन्वय बनाकर रह रहे हैं।

