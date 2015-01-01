पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हाथियों का आतंक:कोरबा के ग्रामीणों ने पत्थरबाजी कर 45 हाथियों को कोरिया खदेड़ा, 20 किसानों की फसल रौंदी, घर तोड़े

बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खड़गवां ब्लॉक के 7 गांव के 5500 ग्रामीणों की सुरक्षा के लिए अंबिकापुर से गजराज वाहन मंगाया

45 हाथियों का दल तीन दिन से खड़गवां ब्लाॅक के अंचलों में उत्पात मचा रहा है। गुरुवार रात हाथियों ने 20 किसानों की फसल बर्बाद कर कई के मकान तोड़ दिए। इस बार हाथियों का दल मवेशियों पर हमला कर रहा है, जिससे ग्रामीण परेशान हैं। 7 गांव के साढ़े 5 हजार ग्रामीणों की सुरक्षा के लिए अंबिकापुर से गजराज वाहन को भेजा गया है। वहीं तीन शिफ्ट में वनकर्मी 24 घंटे हाथियों की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। किसी भी खतरे से निपटने के लिए वनकर्मी और ग्रामीणों को टार्च, पटाखे दिए गए हैं। हाथियों का मूवमेंट धनपुर, मुगुमबाड़ी, बड़ेकलुवा होते हुए कांसाबहरा, खैरबहरा, धनराश और बारी में है। बताया जा रहा है कि कोरबा से हाथियों के दल को ग्रामीणों ने गुलेल से पत्थर मार कर कोरिया की ओर खदेड़ा है। इसके कारण वे उग्र हो गए हैं। हाथियों के दल में 9 बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। फिलहाल जिलेभर के संबंधित अफसर हाथियों की एक्टिविटी पर नजर बनाए हैं। वहीं वाइल्ड लाइफ एक्सपर्ट प्रभास दुबे भी शनिवार को पहुंच रहे हैं। खड़गवां वन परिक्षेत्र के सात गांव को विभाग ने अलर्ट पर रखा है। अम्बिकापुर, चिरमिरी और बैकुंठपुर से वनकर्मियों को शुक्रवार की रात निगरानी के लिए भेजा गया है। फसल बचाने ग्रामीण जान जाेखिम में डालकर खेत में न जाएं, इसके लिए हाथियों से दूर रहने की समझाइश वनकर्मी दे रहे हैं। हाथियों की दहशत से प्रभावित गांव के किसान फसल को झटपट काटने की जुगत में लगे हैं। वहीं शाम होते ही हाथियों का दल जंगल से निकल कर ग्रामीण बस्ती और खेतों की ओर मूव करते हैं। वहीं सुबह होते ही जंगल में चले जाते है। यदि हाथी यहां इसी तरह बने रहे तो कच्चे मकानों में रहने वाले ग्रामीणों को कहीं और शिफ्ट करना होगा।

हाथियों की निगरानी के लिए बढ़ाई वनकर्मियों की संख्या
रेंजर अर्जुन सिंह ने बताया कि तीसरे दिन निगरानी के लिए वनकर्मियों की संख्या बढ़ाई गई है। जिले के बैकुंठपुर, मनेंद्रगढ़ से वनकर्मियों को बुलाया गया है। तीन शिफ्ट में हाथियों की निगरानी के लिए टीम का गठन किया गया है। इसके साथ ही ग्रामीणों क्षेत्रों में बैठक कर समझाइश भी दी जा रही है। इमरजेंसी के लिए गजराज वाहन भी अम्बिकापुर से पहुंच गया है।

भाेजन के लिए हाथी बना रहे कच्चे घरों को निशाना
हर साल एलिफेंट कॉरिडोर में हाथियों का दल कच्चे मकान की दीवार और छत ढहाकर अनाज खा रहे हैं। वन विभाग के अफसर बताते हैं कि हाथी भोजन ढूंढते हुए कच्चे मकानों को गिरा रहे हैं। इस साल भी जिले में दल ने कच्चे मकानों को निशाना बनाया है। हाथियों की संख्या अधिक होने से वन विभाग के सामने निगरानी बड़ी चुनौती है।

हाथी मवेशियों पर कर रहे हमला, 3 दिन में 75 की फसल कर चुके बर्बाद
जिले में आए हाथी दल में ऐसा पहली बार देखने को मिल रहा है कि हाथियों ने घरों के बाहर बंधे कई मवेशियों को मार डाला है। वहीं कई घायल हुए हैं। वन विभाग हाथियों के उग्र रूप को देखकर लोगों को इनसे दूर रहने की अपील कर रहा है। वहीं लोग फसल व घरों को बचाने हाथियों पर पत्थरों से हमला कर रहे हैं। इससे हाथी अधिक नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। हाथियों ने तीन दिन में 75 से अधिक किसानों की फसल खाने के साथ रौंदकर बर्बाद की है और 4 मवेशियों को घायल व दो बकरियों को मार चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें