पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती:पत्नी ने बताई एडीओ पति की करतूत तो महिला आयोग ने कलेक्टर से कहा- सस्पेंड करो

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छात्रा से बीएएमएस में प्रवेश के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले दो आरोपियों को सुनवाई के दौरान ही भेजा जेल, तीन मामलों में कराई गई एफआईआर

महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष डॉ. किरणमयी नायक ने सोमवार को जनसुनवाई की। इस दौरान शिकायतकर्ता महिला ने जब अपने ग्रामीण कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी पति पर अन्य महिलाओं के साथ संबंध होने के सबूत दिखाते हुए निलंबन की मांग की तो महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष ने निलंबन के लिए तत्काल निर्देशित किया। इसके साथ ही एक दूसरे मामले में एक छात्रा से बीएएमएस में प्रवेश दिलाने के नाम पर ठगी का आरोप साबित होने पर अध्यक्ष ने सुनवाई के दौरान ही दोनों आरोपियों को पुलिस से गिरफ्तार करा दिया। वहीं एक मामले में झूठी शिकायत दर्ज कराने पर एक छात्रा को जमकर फटकार लगाई। महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष किरणमयी नायक ने पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए बताया कि वह पांच दिनों के संभाग के दौरे पर आई हैं। सोमवार को उन्होंने सरगुजा और बलरामपुर जिले की शिकायतों की सुनवाई की। दोनों जिलों के कुल 14 मामलों की सुनवाई होनी थी। इसमें से 3 मामले में केस दर्ज कराया गया। कई मामलों में दोनों पक्ष मौजूद नहीं रहने के कारण सुनवाई स्थगित कर अगली तारीख निर्धारित की गई। इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि संभाग में लड़कियों की तस्करी बड़े पैमाने पर होती है। इसके लिए वह अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों से बात करते हुए उनसे कारण जानने की कोशिश करेंगीं। इसके साथ ही डाटा का भी अध्ययन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने चिट फंड कंपनियों के नाम पर महिलाओं से हुई ठगी के मामले में कहा कि किसी भी महिला को परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है और न ही रुपए देने की जरूरत है। इसके लिए वह अधिकारियों से बात करेंगीं और कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देशित करेंगीं। साथ ही बताया गया कि आयोग की वेबसाईट सीजीमहिलाआयोग.कॉम में आनलाईन तथा टोल फ्री नम्बर 18002334299 में निःशुल्क दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

आशिक मिजाज पति की शिकायत पर लिया संज्ञान
सुनवाई के दौरान अंबिकापुर निवासी एक महिला ने बताया कि उसकी शादी कुछ साल पहले जशपुर निवासी ग्रामीण कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी से हुई। इसके कुछ दिन बाद ही पति की हरकतों से पता चला कि उसके कई महिलाओं के साथ संबंध हैं। इसके बाद पति और सास ने उसे प्रताड़ित करना शुरू कर दिया। इस पर महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष ने जशपुर कलेक्टर को निर्देशित किया कि मामले की जांच व कार्रवाई करते हुए दो महीने के अंदर निलंबन की कार्रवाई करें सूचित करने के निर्देश दिए।

बीएएमएस में प्रवेश के नाम पर छात्रा से ठगे पौने दो लाख
इस दौरान एक मामला सामने आया जहां बलरामपुर निवासी एक छात्रा ने बताया कि 2019 में उसने नीट एग्जाम दिया था। नंबर कम आने पर कहीं प्रवेश नहीं मिला। इसी दौरान भिलाई निवासी भावेश कुमार और सुमेश कुमार ने प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी बनकर संपर्क किया और प्रवेश दिलाने के एवज में रुपयों की मांग की। इस पर आरोपियों ने 75 हजार रुपए अपने खाते में और एक लाख रुपए नकद लिए। मामले में अध्यक्ष ने तत्काल प्रभाव ने दोनों आरोपियों को पुलिस से गिरफ्तार करा दिया।

झूठी शिकायत करने पर लगाई फटकार
अंबिकापुर निवासी एक बीएससी की छात्रा ने अपने मामा के लड़के के दोस्त पर शारीरिक उत्पीड़न की शिकायत करते हुए आयोग से ऑनलाइन शिकायत की थी। जब वह सुनवाई में पहुंची तो बताया कि अपनी सहेली के कहने पर उसके शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। इस पर महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष ने जमकर फटकार लगाई और माफी मंगवाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें