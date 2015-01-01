पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:ग्रामीण बैंक की 24 ब्रांच में काम ठप, 3 करोड़ का लेनदेन प्रभावित

बैकुंठपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसोसिएशन मैनेजर को ज्ञापन सौंपकर कहा - ग्रामीण बैंक कर्मचारियों के साथ एसबीआई अपना रहा सौतेला रवैया

छग राज्य ग्रामीण बैंक एम्पलाइज एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर जिले में 24 ब्रांच के करीब 72 कर्मचारी शुक्रवार को हड़ताल पर रहे। कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल पर जाने से इन बैंकों में होने वाला करीब तीन करोड़ का लेनदेन प्रभावित रहा। एसोसिएशन के अनुसार प्रायोजक बैंक एसबीआई, आरआरबीएस कर्मचारियों के मामले में सकारात्मक रवैया नहीं दिखा रही है। मैनपावर की कमी, कर्मचारियों को मिलने वाले लोन ब्याज के अधिक होने समेत अन्य सुविधाओं में कमी की जा रही है। इसका विरोध जताते हुए एसोसिएशन ने एसबीआई के खिलाफ धरना दिया। पदाधिकारियों ने एसबीआई कॉर्पोरेट सेंटर मुंबई के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर के नाम ग्रामीण बैंक के रीजनल मैनेजर को विभिन्न मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में बताया है कि एसबीआई प्रायोजित 14 आरआरबीएस बैंकों में कर्मचारी पिछले दो महीने से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले 18 नवंबर को आरआरबीएस (ग्रामीण बैंक) के प्रमुख कार्यालयों में धरना हुए थे। लेकिन कर्मचारियों के हित में एसबीआई ने अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है, जिस कारण कर्मचारी व्यथित होकर हड़ताल पर जाने को मजबूर हैं। एसोसिएशन का आरोप है कि एसबीआई नियमित रूप से अपने कर्मचारियों को ब्याज दरों के साथ सभी प्रकार के स्टाफ, ऋणों की सीमा को संशोधित कर रहा है, लेकिन ग्रामीण बैंक कर्मचारियों के मामले में सौतेला रवैया दिखा रहा है। कर्मचारियों को मिलने वाले ब्याज दर एसबीआई दरों की तुलना में काफी अधिक हैं। बड़ी परेशानी यह है कि एसबीआई कॉर्पोरेट कार्यालय आरआरबीएस को नियुक्तियों और पदोन्नति में मैन पावर पॉलिसी पर मित्रा कमेटी के मानदंडों का पालन करने की अनुमति नहीं देता है। इसके परिणाम स्वरूप ग्रामीण बैंकों में कर्मचारियों की कमी और ग्राहक सेवा में कमी आती जा रही है। एसोसिएशन ने मित्रा कमेटी को लागू करते हुए नई भर्ती निकालने की मांग की है। इससे कर्मचारी व ग्राहकों को राहत मिले। वहीं एसबीआई के जैसे भत्ते और लाभों में समानता देने की मांग की है। बता दें कि जिले में 24 शाखाओं में 20 हजार से अधिक ग्राहक हैं। बैंक में कामकाज बंद होने से कई ग्राहकों को लौटना पड़ा। ग्राहकों ने बताया कि हड़ताल की उन्हें जानकारी नहीं थी।

सूरजपुर-कोरिया के 61 ब्रांच में काम ठप : आरएम
छग राज्य ग्रामीण बैंक के रीजनल मैनेजर विशाल मिश्रा ने बताया कि सूरजपुर-कोरिया के 61 ब्रांच में एसोसिएशन के सभी कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर रहे। कोरिया जिले में 24 ब्रांच में काम बंद रहने से करीब 3 करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित हुआ। वहीं शाखा पहुंचने वाले ग्राहकों को परेशानी हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें