गुंडा राज:रेत खनन का विरोध और मंत्री भगत के खिलाफ बोलने का कहकर युवक काे पीटा, मामूली धाराओं में केस दर्ज

अंबिकापुर/ सीतापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेत के अवैध खनन के खिलाफ आवाज बुलंद करने वाले युवक पर गुंडों ने जानलेवा हमला कर किया बेहोश

खाद्यमंत्री व विधायक अमरजीत भगत के इलाके में रेत के अवैध खनन के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करने वाले युवक पर जानलेवा हमला हुआ है। आरोप राजनीतिक संरक्षण प्राप्त दो लोगों पर लगा है। युवक के साथ मारपीट के दौरान आरोपियों का कहना था कि उसने रेत के खनन के खिलाफ बोला है और अमरजीत भगत का पुतला दहन किया है, इसलिए वे मारपीट कर रहे हैं। आरोपियों ने मारपीट कर युवक को बेहोश कर दिया। वहीं पीड़ित के भाई की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने मामूली धाराओं के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया है। तीन दिन पहले भूसु निवासी विनोद गुप्ता ग्रामीणों के साथ रेत के अवैध खनन के खिलाफ नदी में पहुंचकर वाहनों को पुलिस के हवाले किया था और सीतापुर हाईवे में एक घण्टे तक विरोध दर्ज कराते हुए पुतला दहन कर कार्यवाही की मांग की थी। तब ग्रामीणों ने विधायक अमरजीत भगत पर रेत माफियाओं को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाया था और पुतला दहन किया गया था। इसके बाद मंगलवार को शाम चार बजे जब विनोद गुप्ता सीतापुर के अग्रसेन चौक समीप स्थित अपने फेब्रिकेशन दुकान में बैठा था तभी अंबिकापुर नमनाकला के जितेंद्र चौधरी उर्फ गुड्डू चौधरी व सुरेंद्र चौधरी सात अन्य युवकों के साथ पहुंचे और जानलेवा मारपीट की। विनोद के भाई संतोष गुप्ता ने पुलिस में अपराध दर्ज कराया अौर बयान दिया।

युवक का परिवार दहशत में, जमानती धाराओं में केस
पुलिस ने घटना की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 294, 506, 323, 147, 148, 149 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। सभी धाराएं जमानती हैं। वहीं इस घटना के कारण अवैध रेत खनन का विरोध करने वाले ग्रामीणों में गुस्सा है तो जमानती धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज होने के बाद पीड़ित परिवार के लोग दहशत में हैं।

जनता जोगी पार्टी का रह चुका है विधानसभा प्रत्याशी
बताया गया है कि सुरेंद्र चौधरी नामक एक आरोपी पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में जनता जोगी पार्टी की तरफ से भटगांव विधानसभा के लिए प्रत्याशी था। इसके साथ ही वह सूरजपुर जिले का जनता कांग्रेस का जिला अध्यक्ष भी रहा है। वहीं दूसरा आरोपी सुरेंद्र चौधरी का भाई बताया गया है।

बेरोकटोक सीतापुर से माफिया यूपी भेज रहे रेत, अफसर खामोश: ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि बरसात के बाद रेत खनन एक सप्ताह पहले शुरू हुआ। तब ग्रामीणों को डराने के लिए नदी किनारे तंबू लगाकर गुंडों ने रात में बेवजह गांव वालों को गाली दिया था, ताकि लोग दहशत में रहें और विरोध न करें लेकिन ग्रामीणों द्वारा खुलेआम विरोध दर्ज करने के बाद मारपीट की घटना हुई है।

दुकान में आकर स्टंप से सिर पर किया गया पीछे से हमला
रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि विनोद को जब अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया और उसे होश आया तो उसने बताया कि दुकान में सुरेंद्र चौधरी आया और बाहर निकलने के लिए कहा। बाहर निकला तो सुरेंद्र चौधरी ने एक झापड़ मारा और कहा कि तुम चुनाव में शैलेश बाबा के लिए काम करते हो। रेत खनन का विरोध करते हो, मंत्री जी का पुतला जलाते हो। इसी दौरान गुड्डू चौधरी स्टंप से सिर पर पीछे से वार कर दिया। इससे गिर गया और सुरेंद्र मेरे गाल को पैर से दबा दिया। इसके बाद अन्य युवकों ने गालियां देते हुए मारपीट किया।

चुनाव की बात कर मुद्दे को भटकाने की कोशिश
"चुनाव के समय तो कई लोग मेरे समर्थक थे। सुरेंद्र और गुड्डू चौधरी और न उनके लोग मेरे साथ चुनाव लड़े थे तो समर्थन वाली बात को लेकर मारपीट, मामले को भटकाने की कोशिश है। अमरजीत भगत भी चुनाव में मेरा विरोध नहीं किए। मारपीट रेत खनन को लेकर हुआ है तो हम रेत का अवैध खनन का मौखिक विरोध करते रहे हैं। मशीन से अधिक गहराई तक खनन होता है और इससे नदी में डूबकर एक बच्चे की मौत भी हुई थी।"
-शैलेश सिंहदेव, जपं उपाध्यक्ष, सीतापुर

