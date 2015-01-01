पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लेटलतीफी:हवाई पट्टी के लिए मिले 14 करोड़ खत्म, कागजों में हो गया काम पूरा

बलरामपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर और पीडब्ल्यूडी के अफसर बोले- हमें तो पता ही नहीं दिखवाते हैं, शराबियों ने वीआईपी लाउन्ज को बनाया अपना अड्डा

बलरामपुर जिले को हवाई कनेक्टिविटी से जोड़ने के लिए ग्राम तामेश्वरनगर में हवाई पट्टी का निर्माण 8 वर्षों के बाद भी पूर्ण नहीं हो सका है। बाउंड्रीवॉल एवं अन्य कार्य अपूर्ण हैं। जबकि विभाग के द्वारा करीब 3 वर्ष पूर्व ही कार्य को पूर्ण बता दिया गया है ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि हवाई पट्टी के बाउंड्रीवॉल का कार्य एवं अन्य कार्य कब पूरा होगा। बलरामपुर रामानुजगंज जिले को हवाई कनेक्टिविटी से जोड़ने के लिए 14 करोड रुपए लागत से ग्राम तामेश्वरनगर में हवाई पट्टी निर्माण की स्वीकृति दी गई थी, जिसके कार्य का आदेश 17 फरवरी 2012 को जारी हुआ था। कार्य को 15 नवंबर 2014 को पूर्ण हो जाना था, लोक निर्माण विभाग के लापरवाही से हवाई पट्टी निर्माण का कार्य भी भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट चढ़ गया। हवाई पट्टी निर्माण कार्य में ढाई किलो मीटर एप्रोच सड़क, डेढ़ किलो मीटर एयर स्ट्रिप एवं एवं बाउंड्री वाल का निर्माण किया गया। जिसमें 22 सौ मीटर बाउंड्रीवाल का निर्माण ही पूर्ण हो सका है वहीं बाउंड्रीवॉल का निर्माण अभी भी अधूरा है।

बनते ही बह गई थी पुलिया
ढाई किलो मीटर सड़क एवं हवाई पट्टी को जोड़ने के लिए पुलिया का निर्माण किया गया था जो बनने के पहले ही वर्ष में बह गई थी जिसके बाद नई पुलिया का निर्माण पूर्ण कर लिया गया।

हवाई पट्टी में हुआ गड्‌ढा
हवाई पट्टी में लोक निर्माण विभाग के द्वारा 14 करोड़ तो खर्च कर दिए गए वहीं हवाई पट्टी के बीचों-बीच एक बड़ा खतरनाक गड्ढा है जिसे आज तक नहीं भरवाया जा सका है, जिससे बड़ी दुर्घटना हो सकती है।

वीआईपी लाउन्ज की स्थिति हुई दयनीय
हवाई पट्टी के बगल में वीआईपी लाउन्ज बनाया गया है, जहां 1 वर्ष पूर्व प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल आए थे, जिसकी स्थिति अत्यंत दयनीय हो गई है। सभी दरवाजों के कुंडी गायब है। बाथरूम एवं किचन से भी सामान गायब। वायरिंग उखड़ गई है तो पंखे गायब हो गए हैं। यह जगह नशेड़ियों का अड्डा बन गया है।

निर्माण क्यों पूरा नहीं हुआ इसकी जानकारी लेता हूं
कलेक्टर श्याम धावडे ने कहा कि हवाई पट्टी में बाउंड्रीवाल का निर्माण पूर्ण क्यों नहीं हो पाया है एवं वीआईपी लाउन्ज की स्थिति पर लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों से जानकारी लेता हूं।

लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता समय लाल ने कहा कि हवाई पट्टी निर्माण के हुए बहुत काफी समय बीत गए हैं। मुझे बहुत ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं है के इसके बारे में पता करता हूं, बाउंड्रीवॉल का निर्माण पूर्ण क्यों नहीं हो पाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें