पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बलरामपुर पुलिस की कार्रवाई:फरार चल रही महिला पंचायत सचिव पति के साथ गिरफ्तार; 63.56 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का गबन का आरोप

बलरामपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर में 63.56 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के गबन मामले में फरार चल रही महिला पंचायत सचिव और उसके पति को पुलिस ने भोपाल से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • रघुनाथनगर थाना पुलिस ने भोपाल से पकड़ा, सरपंच मीना पंडो अभी भी फरार
  • शौचालय निर्माण सहित अन्य शासकीय कार्य के लिए पंचायत को मिले थे रुपए

छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर में 63.56 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के गबन मामले में फरार चल रही महिला पंचायत सचिव और उसके पति को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दोनों आरोपियों को रघुनाथ नगर थाना पुलिस ने भोपाल से पकड़ा। उन्हें बलरामपुर लाकर कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां से जेल भेज दिया गया है। मामले में तीसरी आरोपी गांव की सरपंच मीना पंडो फरार है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, जिला पंचायत वाड्रफनगर के सीईओ ने जुलाई 2020 में मामला दर्ज कराया था। इसमें बताया था कि ग्राम पंचायत बलंगी में शौचालय निर्माण सहित अन्य शासकीय कार्य के लिए शासन से 63.56 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा जारी किए गए थे। आरोप है कि पंचायत सचिव सीमा जायसवाल और सरपंच मीना पंडो ने मिलकर सारी राशि बैंक खाते से निकाल ली।

एफआईआर दर्ज होने के बाद से ही आरोपी फरार थे
जांच जनपद स्तर पर हुई तो शिकायत सही मिली। इस पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ हरीश एस ने एफआईआर निर्देश दिए थे। मामला दर्ज होने के बाद से ही आरोपी फरार हो गए। इस बीच पुलिस को सीमा जायसवाल के भोपाल में होने की सूचना मिली। इस पर टीम ने बाग मुगलिया लहारपुर कॉलोनी से सीमा और उसके पति पवन जायसवाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं सरपंच मीना की तलाश जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें