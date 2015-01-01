पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध-प्रदर्शन:कर्मचारी संगठनों ने मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर निकाली रैली

बलरामपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 50 संगठनों के कर्मचारी सदस्य बोले- प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार से हमें हैं बहुत उम्मीदें

जिले के 50 अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों के संगठन का संयुक्त संगठन छत्तीसगढ़ कर्मचारी अधिकारी फेडरेशन के जिला संयोजक एमएस आजाद के नेतृत्व में जिले के सैकड़ों अधिकारी कर्मचारियों ने जिला पंचायत कार्यालय के सामने अपने 14 सूत्रीय मांग को लेकर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद रैली निकालकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। धरना प्रदर्शन में जिलेभर से आए अधिकारी कर्मचारियों संगठन के जिला अध्यक्षों ने छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार के द्वारा अब तक अधिकारी कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं को न सुनने का आरोप लगाते हुए जमकर अपनी भड़ास निकालते हुए मांगों को माने जाने की बात कही। छत्तीसगढ़ कर्मचारी अधिकारी फेडरेशन के जिला संयोजक आजाद ने कहा कि नई सरकार के गठन के 2 वर्ष बीतने जा रहे हैं पर हम लोगों की जायज मांगों को अब तक सरकार के द्वारा पूरा नहीं किया गया है, जो बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यजनक है। धरना प्रदर्शन को राजपत्रित कर्मचारी संघ के विमल दुबे, नंद कुमार देवांगन अखलाक खान, स्वास्थ्य बहुउद्देशीय कर्मचारी संघ के सुदामा यादव, विवेकानंद गुप्ता, सुषमा सोनी सहित अन्य वक्ताओं ने संबोधित करते हुए 14 सूत्रीय मांगों को सरकार के द्वारा पूरा नहीं किए जाने पर अपनी भड़ास निकालते हुए सरकार से इसे पूरा किए जाने की मांग की। इस दौरान ओम प्रकाश गुप्ता, सूरजमल सोनी, अजाक्स से सूरज कुमार, पटवारी संघ से चंचल मिरी, लिपिक वर्ग से स्मिथ गुप्ता, वेटनरी से आशीष पांडेय, यूनुस खान, विपिन पाठक, विजय नारायण, गुप्ता अबरार अली सहित सैकड़ों की संख्या में अधिकारी कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन नरेश ठाकुर के द्वारा किया गया।

कर्मचारियों के 50 संगठनों के लोग थे उपस्थित
छत्तीसगढ़ कर्मचारी अधिकारी फेडरेशन के बैनर तले आयोजित धरना प्रदर्शन एवं रैली में जिले के 50 अधिकारी कर्मचारी संगठन के पदाधिकारी एवं सदस्य उपस्थित थे। रैली में सम्मिलित संगठन के लोग बैनर लेकर रैली में जहां चल रहे थे। सभी का कहना था कि यदि सरकार हमारी मांग नहीं मानती है तो आगे भी हम सब आंदोलन को और विस्तृत स्वरुप देंगे। धरना प्रदर्शन एवं रैली के दौरान अधिकारी कर्मचारियों ने जमकर अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में नारेबाजी भी की।

