पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:खरीदी के रिकार्ड में गड़बड़ी पर प्रबंधक को नोटिस

बलरामपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रभारी सचिव मनोज पिंगुआ ने किया धान खरीदी केन्द्र और चेकपोस्ट का निरीक्षण

प्रमुख सचिव एवं जिले के प्रभारी सचिव मनोज कुमार पिंगुआ दो दिवसीय जिला प्रवास के दौरान विकासखंड वाड्रफनगर, रामचन्द्रपुर, बलरामपुर के धान खरीदी केन्द्र तथा वाड्रफनगर के धनवार एवं रामानुजगंज के कन्हर चेकपोस्ट का किया। वाड्रफनगर एवं बसंतपुर का निरीक्षण कर समिति प्रबंधक से समिति में पंजीकृत किसानों की संख्या तथा अभी तक समिति में धान आवक की जानकारी ली। प्रभारी सचिव ने बारदानों की उपलब्धता की जानकारी लेते हुए बारदानों में आवश्यक रूप से समिति का स्टैंसिल लगाने का कहा। उन्होंने समिति प्रबंधक से मिलरों को जारी किए गए धान व नमी मापक यंत्र से धान की आर्द्रता की माप तथा तौल मशीन के संबंध में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने प्रबंधक से तौल में वजन कम न हो इसका विशेष ध्यान रखने को कहा। धान के अवैध परिवहन को रोकने के लिए की गई व्यवस्था की जानकारी लेने पिंगुआ धनवार चेकपोस्ट पहुंचे। विकासखंड रामचन्द्रपुर के धान खरीदी केन्द्र त्रिकुण्डा का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान समिति प्रबंधक से उन्होंने धान खरीदी की जानकारी लेकर संधारण किए जा रहे पंजियों का अवलोकन किया। खरीदी पंजी में किसानों के हस्ताक्षर नहीं होने पर उन्होंने नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए समिति प्रबंधक एवं कर्मचारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए।

झारखंड बार्डर चेक पोस्ट का किया औचक निरीक्षण
इसके बाद मनोज कुमार पिंगुआ एवं कलेक्टर श्याम धावड़े ने रामानुजगंज पहुंचकर कन्हर चेकपोस्ट का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने कृषि उपज मंडी, परिवहन नाका के पंजियों का अवलोकन किया। कृषि उपज मंडी नाका प्रभारी ने जानकारी दी कि नाके में हर आने-जाने वाले गाड़ियों एवं गाड़ी में रखे सामान की जांच की जाती है। आवश्यक दस्तावेज होने पर ही गाड़ी का जाने दी जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें