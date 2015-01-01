पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:डेम में पानी रिसाव से 40 किसानों की धान की फसल डूबी, बेपरवाह अफसर बोल रहे खेती को खतरा नहीं

बरबसपुर/बैकुंठपुर2 दिन पहले
  • अफसरों ने जगतपुर डेम में हो रहा पानी रिसाव रोकने गोताखोर बुलाकर सिर्फ खानापूर्ति की

16 साल पुराने जगतपुर डेम से लगातार पानी रिसने के कारण क्षेत्र के लोगों में दहशत का माहौल है। जल संसाधन विभाग डेम के गेट की मरम्मत का हर संभव प्रयास कर रहा है पर डेम से बहता पानी रुक नहीं रहा है। रविवार को रिसाव रोकने गोताखोर बुलाए गए थे, लेकिन देर रात से डेम में फिर रिसाव शुरू हो गया है। डेम के आसपास करीब 5 एकड़ से ज्यादा खेत डूब चुके हैं। इससे धान की पकी फसल को नुकसान पहुंचा है। बता दें कि डेढ़ महीना पहले भी डेम में 12 से अधिक जगह से रिसाव हुआ था। उस समय कलेक्टर की फटकार के बाद जल संसाधन विभाग ने डेम की दीवारों पर मिट्टी डालकर मरम्मत कर दी थी। अब डेम में दूसरी ओर से फिर पानी रिसाव होने लगा है। डेम में डेड स्टोरेज को छोड़कर 40 फीसदी से अधिक जल भराव होने से पानी का बहाव तेज है। इस खतरे को भांपते हुए विभाग वेस्ट वियर को फोड़कर व नहरों से पानी बहा रहा है। जल संसाधन विभाग के अफसर दावा कर रहे हैं कि डेम में कोई बड़ा खतरा नहीं है। अफसरों का कहना है कि जगतपुर जलाशय में रिसाव तो बन्द हो गया, लेकिन गेट सही नहीं होने से नहर के रास्ते पानी पहुंचने से खेत लबालब हो गए हैं। वहीं ग्रामीणों की मानें तो डेम से लगातार पानी रिसने से खेतों में कटी फसल खराब हो रही है, ज्यादातर खेतों में अभी कटाई का काम चल रहा है, ऐसे में पानी भरने से धान नुकसान पर किसान मुआवजे की मांग कर रहे हैं। एक पखवाड़ा पहले भी किसानों की परेशानी दैनिक भास्कर ने बताई थी। जिसके बाद विभाग ने गेट में लकड़ी पैरा डालकर बन्द करने का प्रयास किया, जो बेअसर रहा। फसल बर्बाद होने से जगतपुर के ग्रामवासियों की चिंता बढ़ रही है। किसानों ने बताया कि कई बार वे विभाग को बोल चुके हैं लेकिन अफसर पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं। किसान रवी की फसल की बुआई को लेकर भी परेशान हैं। डेम का पानी बन्द भी होता है तो एक माह से ज्यादा समय खेत को सूखने में लगेगा। जगतपुर के सरपंच पति प्रमोद सिंह ने बताया कि इस जलाशय का पानी के खेतों में बेवजह आने से जामपारा व जगतपुर के 40 से अधिक किसानों की फसल डूबकर खराब हो गई है। डेम में रिसाव से किसानों के सामने संकट खड़ी हो गई है।

खाड़ा डेम फूटने पर भास्कर ने चेताया था
खाड़ा डेम फूटने के बाद जगतपुर डेम में हो रहे रिसाव की खबर दैनिक भास्कर में प्रकाशित होने के बाद कलेक्टर एसएन राठौर ने निरीक्षण कर जल संसाधन विभाग के अफसरों को फटकार लगाई थी। इसके बाद भी अफसरों ने खराब गेट नहीं सुधरवाए।

पानी भरने से फसल हो रही खराब: किसान
जगतपुर के किसान प्रमोद ने बताया कि करीब 2 एकड़ खेत में फसल काटने को पड़ी है। पूरे खेत में पानी भर गया है, इससे फसलों के नुकसान का अनुमान है। धर्मपाल ने बताया कि उनकी 1 एकड़ फसल पानी में डूब चुकी है। बसन्त, सुरेश, नर्बदा जैसे कई किसान है जो इस नहर से ओवर फ्लो हो रहा पानी खेत में भरने से परेशान हैं।

रिसाव बंद नहीं कराया तो बड़ा संकट हो सकता है: बता दें कि 14 हेक्टेयर में बने जगतपुर डेम की जलभराव क्षमता 1.09 मिलियन घन मीटर है। इसमें 0.44 मिलियन घन मीटर पानी भरा है। डेम की सिंचाई क्षमता 237 हेक्टेयर है, जिसमें खरीफ के लिए 122 व रबी के लिए 115 हेक्टेयर निर्धारित है। यदि डेम में रिसाव ऐसे ही होता रहा तो पूरे जगतपुर गांव के लिए बड़ा संकट खड़ा हो सकता है।

गोताखोर नहीं ठीक कर सके गेट, डेम खाली करेंगे
जल संसाधन विभाग के ईई एसके दुबे ने बताया कि बांध में रिसाव है। जिसे ठीक करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। डेम में जलभराव अधिक होने से मरम्मत में दिक्कत आ रही है। वेस्ट वियर व नहरों से पानी छोड़कर डेम का पानी खाली करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। सब इंजीनियर अरूण निराला की माने तो गेट पर जूट बांधकर पानी रोकने की कोशिश की गई है लेकिन पानी लगातार बह रहा है। एसडीओ द्वारा ई एंड एम विभाग को गेट दुरुस्त करवाने की सूचना दी गई है।

