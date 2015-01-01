पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास:शहर की मुख्य सड़कों के साथ अब 40 वार्ड के गली-मोहल्लों में सड़कों पर भी होगा फिर कार्य

चिरमिरी2 दिन पहले
15-20 साल के लंबे अंतराल से चिरमिरी शहर की मुख्य जर्जर सड़कों को रुक-रुककर डामरीकरण पर अब लगभग विराम लगेगा, जो मुख्य सड़कें अपनी पहचान के लिए जद्दोजहद कर रही हैं। इनकी मरम्मत को लेकर विधायक डॉ. विनय जायसवाल और महापौर कंचन जायसवाल, एमआईसी पार्षद ओम प्रकाश कश्यप, एसओ सीविल एसईसीएल, सब इंजीनियर राजीव सालोमन सहित अन्य निगम प्रशासन के अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर इन सड़कों पर फिर डामरीकरण करने की चर्चा की। बैठक में इस कार्य को माह के अंत तक पूरा करने की सहमति हुई। विधायक डॉ. विनय जायसवाल ने मुख्य सड़कों के बाद शहर की कुल 40 वार्ड में बनी गली-मोहल्लों को जोड़ने वाली सड़कों का भी प्रस्ताव रखा। वार्डवासी शहर की मुख्य सड़कों को जोड़ने वाली इन छोटी-छोटी सड़कों की जर्जर हालत पर नाराज होते हैं। इसको लेकर मौके पर उपस्थित निगम प्रशासन और एसईसीएल के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने अपनी सहमति दी। इन सड़कों का डामरीकरण कार्य होने से वार्डवासियों को मुख्य मार्गों तक जाने में अब सुविधा होगी। साथ ही आए दिन होने वाली छोटी-बड़ी दुर्घटनाओं पर भी विराम लगेगा।

