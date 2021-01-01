पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Fire Has Been Burning In The Underground Mine Of Chirmiri For 16 Years, There Is A Danger Of 15,000 Population Living Here

बड़े हादसे की आशंका:चिरमिरी की भूमिगत खदान में 16 साल से धधक रही है आग, यहां रह रही 15 हजार आबादी को खदान में समा जाने का खतरा

चिरमिरी/बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
2004 में खदान में आग लगने के कारण बंद कर दिया गया था। खदान को बिना आग बुझाए ही बंद कर दिया जिस वजह से आग आज भी धधक रही है।
2004 में खदान में आग लगने के कारण बंद कर दिया गया था। खदान को बिना आग बुझाए ही बंद कर दिया जिस वजह से आग आज भी धधक रही है।
  • एसईसीएल अफसर नोटिस देकर इंतजाम से बच रहे, 12 साल में 3 बार एक वर्ग किमी के दायरे में दरार

45 वर्ग किमी के दायरे में बसे चिरमिरी शहर के करीब दो वर्ग किमी का क्षेत्र एसईसीएल प्रबंधन की लापरवाही के कारण माइंस में लगी आग की चपेट में है। हल्दीबाड़ी, टिकरापारा, छोटा बाजार, बड़ा बाजार क्षेत्र में कई जगह जमीन में आग लगी है, जिसे बुझाने एसईसीएल के द्वारा कोई ठोस पहल आज तक नहीं की गई। जिसके चलते बड़ा बाजार, हल्दीबाड़ी के करीब डेढ़ वर्ग किमी के दायरे में रहने वाले लोग प्रभावित हैं। प्रभावित क्षेत्र को खाली कराने एसईसीएल ने कई बार नोटिस दिया है। घटना वाले स्थान में करीब 140 लोगों को नोटिस दिया गया है। 12 साल में तीसरी बार इस क्षेत्र में जमीन धंसने की घटना हुई है।

सोमवार रात साढ़े 9 बजे महुआ दफाई और इसके आस-पास कंपन व तेज आवाज के साथ यहां जमीन एकाएक धंस गई। देर रात यहां हल्की दरार आई थी, लेकिन सुबह यह दरार बढ़ती चली गई। रात 12 बजे तक बस्ती को पूरी तरह से खाली करा लिया गया था। सुबह तक दरार 12 इंच की हो गई। वहीं जमीन के अंदर लगी आग को ऑक्सीजन न मिले इसके लिए 1 बजे से मिट्टी फीलिंग का काम शुरू किया। दो बजे तक स्थिति को नियंत्रण में करने चारों ओर से बैरिकेडिंग कर दी गई। वहीं चिरमिरी हल्दीबाड़ी में फायर होने से जमीन के धंसने के कारण एसबीआई बैंक समेत आसपास के क्षेत्र में बड़ी-बड़ी दरार आने से लोगों में हडकंप मच गया। 6 इंच से शुरू हुई दरार दिन 11 बजे तक 12 इंच की हो गई। कंक्रीट की पक्की सड़क दो हिस्से में बंट गई। मालूम हो कि चिरमिरी की 1.25 लाख की आबादी में से इस क्षेत्र के 8 सौ घरों की करीब 15 हजार आबादी को अंडर ग्राउंड खदान में धधक रही आग के कारण उसमें समा जाने का हमेशा खतरा बना रहा है।

पहली बार साल 2008 में पुराने जीएम आफिस के सामने के काॅलोनी में आग के कारण दरार की घटना सामने आई थी। तब 25 क्वार्टर को डिसमेंटल कराया गया था, दूसरी बार 2013 में भारत और इंडियन गैस गोदाम के पास जमीन में आग के कारण दरार की घटना हुई, जिसके बाद गोदाम को वहां से हटाया गया, तीसरी घटना ये है, जिसमें करीब 500 वर्ग मीटर का क्षेत्र प्रभावित हुआ है। प्रभावित एरिया महुआ दफाई के जाहिद, शमीम बताते हैं कि रात करीब साढ़े 9 बजे जमीन में कंपन होने के साथ झटका महसूस हुआ और जमीन धंस गई। बर्तन, अन्य सामान गिरने से लोग डरकर घर से बाहर निकल आए। गनीमत यह रही कि इनमें जिन दो मकानों की दीवार गिरी उसमें उस वक्त कोई नहीं था। झटका महसूस करते ही लोग भागकर मुख्य सड़क पर आ गए। लेकिन जमीन धंसने से कंक्रीट की पक्की सड़क दो भाग में बंट गई। आने वाले समय में चिरमिरी के टिकरापारा, बड़ा बाजार के सीताकुंड का हिस्सा धंस सकता है। कारण यह है कि यहां ओपनकास्ट माइंस बंद हो चुकी, लेकिन कोल माफिया दो सौ फीट तक सुरंग बनाकर कोयले का अवैध खनन कर रहे हैं। जिसके चलते साल 2017 में यहां आग की घटना हुई थी।

एसईसीएल जीएम घनश्याम सिंह ने कहा कि हमने पहले से क्षेत्र को डेंजर जोन घोषित कर दिया है। जगह खाली कराने के लिए कई बार नोटिस दिया गया है लेकिन वोट बैंक की राजनीति के चलते लोग जान जोखिम में डाल कर रह रहे हैं। आग की चपेट में कितना क्षेत्र आया है, इसकी जानकारी सर्वे विभाग की जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मिलेगी। निगम कमिश्नर सुमनराज ने कहा है कि अभी अस्थाई तौर पर दो से तीन दिन के लिए प्रभावित क्षेत्र के लोगों को स्कूल में ही रखेंगे। एसईसीएल के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर एसईसीएल के खाली क्वार्टर में शिफ्ट करने के संबंध में चर्चा करेंगे। एसईसीएल के सबसे जिम्मेदार सर्वे विभाग के अधिकारी अरविंद गुप्ता को घटना की जानकारी ही नहीं। जबकि जीएम घनश्याम सिंह से प्रभावित की जानकारी मांगने पर कहा कि सर्वे आफिसर डिटेल बताएंगे। गुप्ता ने घटना की जानकारी होने से ही इनकार कर दिया।

प्रभावितों को ठंड से बचाना प्राथमिकता
"पहली प्राथमिकता यह है कि ठंड में प्रभावितों को रहने के लिए मकान मिले। इसके लिए एसईसीएल के खाली क्वार्टर में रखने की व्यवस्था करने चर्चा कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद आगे की कार्यवाही की जाएगी।"
-एसएन राठौर, कलेक्टर, कोरिया

व्यवस्था होने तक राहत शिविर में रहेंगे पीड़ित
"जब तक रहने की व्यवस्था प्रभावितों के लिए नहीं होती है उन्हें राहत शिविर में ही रखेंगे। इस समस्या के समाधान के लिए नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री से चर्चा कर रहे हैं।"
-डाॅ. विनय जायसवाल, विधायक

स्थाई समाधान की दिशा में रिपोर्ट तैयार करें
"एसईसीएल समेत जिला प्रशासन को चिरमिरी की इस समस्या के स्थाई समाधान के लिए निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि उच्च स्तरीय टीम का गठन कर जांच रिपोर्ट सौंपे। जिससे आगे प्रभावित क्षेत्र के लोगों को लिए पुनर्वास की कार्रवाई की जा सके।"
-शिव कुमार डहरिया, नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री छग. शासन

