सख्ती:अवैध धान भंडारण पर प्रशासन ने की कार्रवाई

दीपका गेवरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नायब तहसीलदार ने जब्त किया 122 क्विंटल धान

अवैध धान भंडारण पर प्रशासन लगातार कार्रवाई कर रहा है। बुधवार को नायब तहसीलदार दीपका शशिभूषण सोनी, राजस्व निरीक्षक बिरदा द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से ग्राम बिरदा में बिहारी राजवाड़े के निवास पर धान के अवैध भंडारण के लिए की गई शिकायत के आधार पर मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की। बिहारी राजवाड़े के निवास पर लगभग 245 कट्टी (122 क्विंटल) धान पाया गया। हल्का पटवारी द्वारा जारी उत्पादकता प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर 30 क्विंटल का धान विक्रय के लिए प्रस्तावित पाया गया। शेष 92 क्विंटल धान अवैध भंडारण व अनधिकृत विक्रय की संशय में आगामी जांच पर्यंत तक जब्त कर कृषक बिहारी राजवाड़े के सुपुर्द किया गया। मौके पर पंचनामा तैयार किया गया एवं उसे पढ़कर सुनाया भी गया। इस अवसर पर नायब तहसीलदार दीपका शशिभूषण सोनी, राजस्व निरीक्षक बिरदा आशीष सोनी, राजस्व निरीक्षक प्रदीप शर्मा, कोटवार धन्नादास, कोटवार बरातू राम मौके पर उपस्थित थे।

