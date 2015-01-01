पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:गेवरा खदान में कोयला लोड डंपर पलटा, ऑपरेटर घायल

गेवरा-दीपका5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसईसीएल की खदानों में हादसे नहीं रुक रहे

एसईसीएल के खदानों में हादसे कम नहीं हो रहे हैं। बुधवार को गेवरा खदान में डंपर पलटने की घटना में ऑपरेटर घायल हो गया। किसी तरह से ऑपरेटर की जान बची। एसइसीएल के गेवरा परियोजना में बुधवार को पहली पाली में सुबह 10 बजे बीईएमएल कंपनी का 60 टन का क्षमता का डंपर कोल स्टॉक के पास अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। घटना में डंपर ऑपरेटर त्रिभुवन बाल-बाल बच गए। डंपर ऑपरेटर गेवरा खदान से कोल स्टॉक से कोयला लोड कर डंपर क्रमांक 419 को प्लेन रोड से लेकर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान डंपर अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। हालांकि घटना में ऑपरेटर त्रिभुवन को मामूली चोट लगी है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसईसीएल के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए थे। एसईसीएल के खदानों में हादसों में कमी नहीं आ रही है। इससे कंपनी को नुकसान के साथ ही कर्मचारियों की जान खतरे में रहती है। कोयला उत्पादन का लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए प्रबंधन की ओर से कर्मचारियों पर खासा दबाव रहता है। ऐसे में इस तरह की घटनाएं होती है। इस घटना को भी इसी से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। बीते दिनों एसईसीएल के गेवरा वर्कशॉप में अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के कारण एक अप्रेंटिस ट्रेनी की जान चली गई थी, वहीं दो अन्य घायल हो गए थे। इस घटना के कुछ दिनों बाद दीपका परियोजना में एक कर्मचारी लाइटिंग की वजह से झुलस गया था। उसे उपचार के लिए अपोलो रिफर करना पड़ गया था। इधर गेवरा वर्कशॉप में अप्रेटिंस ट्रेनी की हादसे में मौत मामले में अभी तक प्रबंधन ने दो फिटर व एक फोरमैन सहित तीन कर्मचारियों को विभागीय चार्ज शीट थमाया था और उनको निलंबित किया था। लेकिन अप्रेटिंस ट्रेनी की मौत मामले में प्रबंधन की ओर से अब तक किसी भी जिम्मेदार अधिकारी पर कोई कार्रवाई की बात सामने नहीं आई है। अधिकारी जबकि मौके पर अप्रेटिंस ट्रेनी से काम करवाने व हादसे को लेकर संबंधित विभाग के सुपरविजन अधिकारी भी उतने ही जिम्मेदार हैं जितने कि निलंबित किए गए कर्मचारियों को प्रबंधन की ओर से जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें