उपचुनाव:अपराध, आतंक, अत्याचार की भूपेश सरकार को देना होगा जवाब: रमन

गौरेला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भूपेश सरकार का विकास से वास्ता नहीं, हमने 15 वर्ष समग्र विकास किया

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डा. रमन सिंह ने मरवाही में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश में आतंक की सरकार चल रही है। कांग्रेस सरकार को विकास से कोई मतलब नहीं है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल प्रदेश के विकास पर कभी भी चर्चा नहीं करते, केवल कपोल-कल्पनाएं करके वास्तविकता और सार्थक मुद्दों पर चर्चा से बचना चाहते हैं। हमने आपके भरोसा पर खरा उतरकर 15 सालों तक प्रदेश के समग्र विकास के लिए कार्य किया और जनता के आशीर्वाद से भविष्य में भी करते रहेंगे। उन्होंने जनता से कांग्रेस सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों, वादाखिलाफी पर भूपेश सरकार को सबक सिखाने का आह्वान किया। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय ने कहा कि हमने एक संवेदनशील प्रत्याशी के रूप में डा. गंभीर सिंह को आपकी सेवा के लिए प्रत्याशी के तौर पर मरवाही उपचुनाव में मैदान में उतारा है। आप सबके सहयोग से ही वे जनकल्याण के कार्यों को जारी रखेंगे। मरवाही के विकास के लिए भाजपा प्रत्याशी डा. गंभीर सिंह को समर्थन और आशीर्वाद की जरूरत है। हम सबने मरवाही के समग्र विकास का संकल्प लिया है, जो आप सबके सहयोग से पूरा होगा। मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव जीत के लिए गुरुवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी का प्रचार अभियान ‘विजय संकल्प’ के रूप में हुआ ।

