हत्या:कपड़े पहनने को लेकर हुए विवाद में ससुर ने डंडे से की बहू की हत्या

गौरेला3 घंटे पहले
  • अपराध छिपाने के लिए ससुर ने गढ़ी करंट लगने की कहानी

ग्राम कोरजा के बालाधार गरारी पारा में एक ससुर ने डंडे से वार कर अपनी बहू की हत्या कर दी। विवाद कम कपड़ों से ससुर के सामने से निकलने को लेकर हुआ था। घटना के बाद अपराध को छुपाने के लिए ससुर ने करंट से बहू की मौत की कहानी रखी, लेकिन कुछ ही समय बाद सच्चाई सामने आ गई। गुरुवार शाम कोरजा के बालाधार गरारी पारा निवासी मुनीम चौधरी ने अपनी बहू के सिर पर डंडा मारकर उसकी जान ले ली। बताया जा रहा है कि लगभग शाम 5 बजे उसकी बहू कौशल्या नहा कर बाड़ी से घर के अंदर आ रही थी जिसको लेकर ससुर मुनीम चौधरी ने उसे टोक दिया कि थोड़ा ठीक ढंग से कपड़ा पहना करो। इस बात को लेकर दोनों में विवाद हो गया। विवाद में कौशल्या ने अपने ससुर मुनीम चौधरी के टोकने पर आपत्ति जाहिर की और कहा तुम मुझे टोकने वाले होते कौन हो और गाली गलौज करने लगी। जिससे मुनीम चौधरी ने गुस्से में आकर कौशल्या के सिर में डंडे से हमला कर दिया। जिससे उसकी माैके पर ही माैत हो गई।

कमरे में फैले खून से भाई को हुआ शक
आरोपी चौधरी के छोटे भाई ने पुलिस को बताया कि मुनीम चौधरी ने जैसा घटनाक्रम बताया वैसा कुछ प्रतीत नहीं हो रहा था। अलग-अलग दो जगहों पर खून फैला हुआ है आरोपी मुनीम चौधरी करंट से मरने की बात कर रहा था, लेकिन कमरे की आस पास कोई भी तार नजर नहीं आ रहा था। पुलिस ने धारा 302 के तहत केस दर्ज कर आरोपी मुनीम चौधरी पिता भिम्मा चौधरी उम्र 45 साल निवासी बालाधर कोरजा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

