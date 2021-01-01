पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर से हट जाएंगे कंडम वाहन:जिले के 10 हजार कमर्शियल व निजी पुराने वाहन स्क्रैप पॉलिसी में सड़क से बाहर होंगे

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • प्रदूषण होगा कम, नई पॉलिसी के लिए डाटा खंगाल रहा विभाग

औद्योगिक जिला होने के कारण यहां की सड़कों पर भारी वाहनों का दबाव है। इसके अलावा छोटे वाहन भी बहुतायत में है। इनमें करीब 10 हजार वाहन ऐसे हैं, जो डेढ़-दो दशक पुराने हैं। ऐसे वाहन बार-बार बिगड़ते हैं। वहीं धुआं भी ज्यादा देते हैं। शहर के ट्रांसपोर्टनगर में ऐसे कर्मशियल वाहन सड़क के आजू-बाजू हर समय खड़े रहते हैं, लेकिन अब जल्द ही ऐसे पुराने वाहन सड़क से बाहर हो जाएंगे। क्योंकि केंद्र सरकार ने इस बार के बजट में ऐसे वाहनों के लिए स्क्रैप पॉलिसी की घोषणा की गई है। इसमें 15 साल की अवधि पार करने वाले कर्मशियल (व्यवसायिक) और 20 साल वाले निजी वाहनों को सड़क पर चलने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

सरकारी विभागों में पुराने वाहनों का ज्यादा उपयोग
ट्रक मालिक संघ के अध्यक्ष अरूण शर्मा ने बताया जिले की सड़कें खराब होने से पुराने वाहनों से माल ढुलाई करना आसान नहीं है। इसलिए ट्रांसपोर्टरों ज्यादातर नए वाहनों का ही उपयोग करते हैं, जबकि दूसरी ओर जिले में पीडब्ल्यूडी, सिंचाई विभाग, खनन विभाग समेत अन्य सरकारी विभागों व उपक्रमों में पुराने वाहनों का अब भी उपयोग हो रहा है। इसमें कई वाहन मध्यप्रदेश से विभाजन के दौरान मिली है।

पुराने वाहनों से ज्यादा होती हैं सड़क दुर्घटनाएं
ट्रैफिक पुलिस के सूबेदार भुवनेश्वर कश्यप के मुताबिक सड़कों पर नए कही बजाए पुराने वाहनों के कारण ज्यादा दुर्घटना होती है। ऐसे वाहनों के टायर-पार्ट्स पुराने हो जाते हैं। लाइट और इंडिकेटर भी ढंग से काम नहीं करते हैं। इससे चलते-चलते ब्रेक डाउन या बेकाबू होने से अक्सर हादसे होते हैं। पुराने वाहनों के सड़क से बाहर होने पर निश्चित ही सड़क दुर्घटना में कमी आएगी।

गाइडलाइंस आना बाकी डाटा हो रहा तैयार
डीटीओ विजेंद्र पाटले के मुताबिक नई स्क्रैप पॉलिसी के संबंध में विस्तृत गाइडलाइंस आनी बाकी है। हालांकि सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इस संबंध में जानकारी मिली है। इसके लिए 15 साल पुराने कर्मशियल और 20 साल पुराने निजी वाहनों का डाटा तैयार किया जा रहा है। हालांकि औद्योगिक नगरी होने से यहां माल ढुलाई में पुराने वाहनों का उपयोग कम है।

पॉलिसी से पुराने वाहनों के मालिकों की बढ़ गई चिंता
सरकार की नई स्क्रैप पॉलिसी अप्रैल 2021 से लागू हो जाएगी। इसके साथ ही तय समय सीमा पूरे कर चुके कर्मिशयल और निजी वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन व फिटनेस नहीं होगा। ऐसे वाहनों के मालिकों को वाहन कबाड़ में निकालना पड़ेगा। औद्योगिक जिले में ज्यादातर लोगों ने सेकंड हैंड खरीदकर ऐसे ही पुराने वाहन रखें हैं।

