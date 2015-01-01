पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:3 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों समेत जिले में 125 नए संक्रमित मिले

कोरबा17 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 300 पार होने के बाद 2 दिनों से ग्राफ में गिरावट आई है। गुरुवार को जहां 87 मरीज मिले थे। वहीं शुक्रवार को 125 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें सीएचसी दीपका और पीएचसी रंजना के अलावा एनसीएच गेवरा के स्वास्थ्य कर्मी भी हैं। करतला विकासखंड के ग्राम भंवरखोल, भेलवागुड़ी, खरवानी व सुहागपुर से 7 केस मिले हैं। कटघोरा विकासखंड के अरदा, आमाखोखरा, कटघोरा, बांकीमोंगरा, ऊर्जानगर दीपका, सीएचसी दीपका, पीएचसी रंजना एनसीएच गेवरा, एनटीपीसी कॉलोनी, विकास नगर कुसमुंडा, प्रगति नगर दीपका, बरपाली, एचटीपीपी काॅलोनी दर्री, डगनिया, घुड़देवा कॉलोनी, जैलगांव, जमनीपाली कटाईनार, कोरबा विकासखंड से बालको नगर, रामपुर कॉलोनी, डिंगापुर, सीएसईबी कॉलोनी, बुधवारी बाजार बस्ती, गुप्ता गली, पावर सिटी कॉलोनी, शारदा विहार, पावर हाऊस रोड, गांधी चौक, मिशन रोड, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, जेपी कॉलोनी, कोसाबाड़ी, कांशीनगर, आरपी नगर, एमपी नगर, पुराना बस स्टैंड, सुभाष ब्लॉक, शिवाजी नगर, शारदा विहार व सीतामढ़ी से मरीज मिले हैं।

